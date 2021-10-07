CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cathie Wood's Investment Firm Is Ditching New York For Florida

By Miriam Hall, Bisnow New York City
ARK Investment Management is trading Manhattan for the Sunshine State, announcing it will close down its New York City headquarters by the end of the month. "We are thrilled to relocate our corporate headquarters to St. Petersburg, Florida, as we believe the Tampa Bay region's talent, innovative spirit, and quality of life will accelerate our growth initiatives," ARK founder and CEO Cathie Wood said in a statement announcing the move. “ARK is not a traditional Wall Street asset management firm, and we are looking forward to breaking the mold further by relocating to St. Petersburg, a city investing in technology, science, and innovation.”

