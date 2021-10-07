CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Week 4 Dolphins Rookie Report Card: Jaelan Phillips makes noise, the rest quiet

By The Phinsider
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Miami Dolphins had five selections in the first three rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft, meaning the team has several rookies who are in line to be key contributors this season. Each week of the 2021 season, I’ll be reporting on the progression of said first-year players and their impact on the team. Let’s take a look at how the young bucks fared in their Week 4 contest against the Indianapolis Colts.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Quiet in overtime loss

Parker caught four of seven targets for 42 yards during Sunday's 31-28 overtime loss to the Raiders. The 28-year-old finished a distant third in targets, as QB Jacoby Brissett targeted Jaylen Waddle and Mike Gesicki a combined 25 times, mostly in the short passing game. Parker had a strong debut with four catches for 81 yards, but he's struggled in the absence of Tua Tagovailoa (ribs) with 42 receiving yards in both of the past two contests. The season debut of Will Fuller (personal) also likely cut into Parker's workload in the passing game, and it will be difficult to trust either of those options while Brissett remains under center for Miami.
NFL
Yardbarker

Dolphins Soundbites of Bucs Week

Checking out the comments from Dolphins players and coaches that stood out heading into the Week 5 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers:. Head coach Brian Flores on how the team looked at practice after the disappointing performance against Indianapolis in Week 4: “These guys always work hard. I can count on that. I can count on them to compete. I can count on them to work hard. I can count on them to come in and be professional and do things the right way so from that standpoint they’ve done a good job.”
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaelan Phillips
Person
Jaylen Waddle
USA Today

Bucs make roster moves ahead of Week 5 game vs. Dolphins

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are shuffling their roster ahead of Sunday’s Week 5 home game against the Miami Dolphins. Outside linebacker Cam Gill has been removed from injured reserve and added to the 53-man roster, while defensive back Rashard Robinson and tight end Codey McElroy have been elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game.
NFL
FOX Sports

Antonio Brown puts on display as Tom Brady's Buccaneers rout Dolphins

If you're the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and it's Antonio Brown you're referring to, the answer is a lot. Tom Brady & Co. were reminded of that Sunday, when the veteran wideout stepped up with seven catches for 124 yards and two touchdowns in a 45-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts vs. Dolphins: Updated injury report for Week 4

The Indianapolis Colts (0-3) and Miami Dolphins (1-2) are inching closer to the Week 4 matchup at Hard Rock Stadium and have released their injury reports for Thursday. While the Colts didn’t add any new names to the injury report, that’s where the positive news stops. All seven of the players listed as non-participants on Thursday are starters. This roster could wind up getting thin quickly if the majority of them are ruled out later this week.
NFL
1075thefan.com

Colts or Dolphins? JMV Makes His Week 4 Picks Against the Spread!

JMV last week – 8-8, 24-24 through 3 Weeks. JMV’s rationale for picking the Colts +1.5 over Miami:. “Considering the circumstances, you make all this offseason talk, all this stuff you hear from the coaches, and the players in the preseason. There is no way you can go down there and lose that game. Not only starting 0-4 but losing to Jacoby Brissett, there is no way you can do it. So I felt confident to lock it up as my Larceny Bourbon lock of the week.”
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rookies#Report Card#American Football#The Miami Dolphins#The Indianapolis Colts#Wr
Yardbarker

Dolphins Notebook: Tua Throwing, Eichenberg Thinks Right, Phillips, and More

A day after the Miami Dolphins played their second game without Tua Tagovailoa, head coach Brian Flores was asked for a progress report on his starting quarterback. This was the first time Flores addressed Tagovailoa's status since a report by ESPN's Adam Schefter suggested that the quarterback was on track to come back in Week 6 after he becomes eligible to come off injured reserve.
NFL
chatsports.com

Marek Brave’s Fantasy Football Bonanza | WEEK FOUR START/SIT options for the Miami Dolphins and the rest of the NFL

Another fantasy week has come and gone, and by now, you are beginning to get a feel for how your team is constructed. Are you light on running backs? How does your wide receiver squad look? It may be time to start putting trade offers out there. Take a look at a position at which you have depth, and then offer up one or two of those guys for a target on another squad who may have had an off game or two. It’s hard to win a championship while sitting on your hands! Do some dirty work!
NFL
sanantoniopost.com

Report: Dolphins WR Will Fuller (hand) week-to-week

Miami wide receiver Will Fuller is expected to be week-to-week after breaking a finger during the Dolphins' 27-17 home loss to Indianapolis on Sunday, according to a report Monday by NFL Network. Fuller, 27, left the game after injuring his hand during the second quarter vs. the Colts and did...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WILX-TV

Dolphins and Bears Make Deal

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) - A person with knowledge of the deal says the Miami Dolphins have traded wide receiver and returner Jakeem Grant to the Chicago Bears. Grant is going to the Bears in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2023 draft. Grant had primarily been a returner for the Dolphins this season. He had only two catches for minus-7 yards in the season’s first four games.
NFL
Palm Beach Interactive

Miami Dolphins Report Card loaded with F's after loss to Indianapolis Colts

There were a lot of unhappy Dolphins fans leaving Hard Rock Stadium after Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Colts. Not much went right for Miami as Indianapolis posted its first win of the season, giving both teams 1-3 marks. Now, the Dolphins head to Tampa to play Tom Brady and...
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

20 things we learned in Miami Dolphins’ 45-17 loss to Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers treated the Dolphins like they were a small school program paid to come to Tampa Bay to get dominated. Middle Tennessee State? Central Connecticut State? Against the reigning Super Bowl champions the Dolphins resembled a fledgling college program expected to take a beatdown. And they did just that as Tampa Bay crushed the Dolphins in a 45-17 win, which dropped Miami to 1-4 ...
NFL
CBS Miami

Brady, Buccaneers Dominate Dolphins, 45-17

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Sunday’s game was a case of Tom Brady and the Super Bowl champion Buccaneers dominating the Dolphins all around in a 45-17 game that leaves Miami 1-4 on the season. The Dolphins came up with good game plan on offense and were able to move the ball and stay in the game for a while. But the point production wasn’t good enough. On top of that, Tampa Bay and Brady were just too much for an overmatched Dolphins defense that broke many times. Let’s dig into Week 5: Brady Record As great as he is Tom Brady had never thrown...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy