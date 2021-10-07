Week 4 Dolphins Rookie Report Card: Jaelan Phillips makes noise, the rest quiet
The Miami Dolphins had five selections in the first three rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft, meaning the team has several rookies who are in line to be key contributors this season. Each week of the 2021 season, I’ll be reporting on the progression of said first-year players and their impact on the team. Let’s take a look at how the young bucks fared in their Week 4 contest against the Indianapolis Colts.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0