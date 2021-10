The Copiah Academy Colonels fell victim to a quality and competitive Jackson Prep team in Gallman Friday night by a final score of 35-0, in a game that was a little closer than the score might suggest. The loss pushes the Colonels to an overall record of 4-2, 0-1 in district play. A 14-0 game at halftime got away from the Colonels in the second half thanks to an excellent air raid attack from the visiting Patriots, as well as some offensive difficulties for the Colonels.

EDUCATION ・ 13 DAYS AGO