“I just appreciate leadership so much on a set,” No Time to Die’s Rami Malek says of going head-to-head with exiting 007 himself, Daniel Craig. “I appreciate when someone is in command and is an absolute leader like Daniel,” the Oscar winner told Deadline’s Hero Nation podcast today. “He comes out there, he gives everyone respect, he inspires the people around him and just lifts everybody up,” graciously adds the man who portrays villain Lyutsifer Safin in the long-delayed 25th James Bond film that opens Stateside today. Take a listen to today’s chat with Malek here: A vet of Deadline’s Contenders events, Malek...

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO