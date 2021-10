(Shambaugh) -- Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident in Page County late Monday afternoon. Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says the accident occurred near the intersection of U.S. Highway 71 and 4th Street in Shambaugh shortly after 3:45 p.m. Palmer says a 2007 Ford Focus driven by 26-year-old Dakota Woodruff of Clarinda pulled into the southbound lane of 71, then stopped as another vehicle approached. Woodruff's vehicle was struck by a 2018 Honda Pilot driven by 68-year-old Gary Barlow of Clarinda that was southbound on 71. Palmer says Barlow attempted to avoid Woodruff's vehicle by braking and veering off the traveled portion of the roadway. Barlow, however, was unable to avoid the collision due to the short distance between the vehicles, and the speed at which he was traveling.

PAGE COUNTY, IA ・ 14 DAYS AGO