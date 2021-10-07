CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New veterinarian to serve Freestone and surrounding counties, will support FFA, 4-H

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFairfield Veterinary Hospital welcomes Dr. Mackenzie Mackey to the staff. She joins Dr. James Roush and Dr. Doug Sanford. Mackey attended Texas A&M University from 2013 to 2021 where she completed her Bachelor of Science degree in Animal Science and Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine with a focus in production medicine and reproduction. Her professional interests include cattle, small…

