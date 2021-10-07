New veterinarian to serve Freestone and surrounding counties, will support FFA, 4-H

Five 4-H youth from Rice County participated in the Minnesota 4-H State Horse show Sept. 17-20. This year, 591 youth from across the state participated in the annual event at the Minnesota State Fair. 4-H’ers demonstrate their skills and knowledge in hippology (showing knowledge and understanding of equine science and husbandry), horse judging (study of an animal, measuring it against an accepted ideal), horse training and achievement, speech and demonstrations about interest in horses or the horse industry, showmanship and drill team skills. The following youth were members of the Rice County delegation: Cole Walters, Sydney Walters, Meg Wiebe, Ella Pagel and Taylor Stepka. Youth who participate in the Minnesota 4-H Horse Project learn about show, trail, and endurance riding; test their horse knowledge at quiz bowls or on judging teams, and study horse science. Youth may participate if they own or lease a horse. There are even options for youth who are interested in horses, but don’t have access to one in their community. “Through the Minnesota 4-H State Horse Show, youth build communications skills, gain deeper learning and interest in horses, and build relationships with caring adults,” said Renee Kostick, Extension Educator who manages the 4-H horse project in Minnesota. “These experiences contribute to their success in school, community and futures.” To learn more about Minnesota 4-H Horse Project, contact local extension educator Kelly Chadwick, at 507-332-6109 and visit the website,https://z.umn.edu/4HHorseProject.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO