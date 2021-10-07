More people now getting boosters than first doses of COVID-19 shots, CDC finds
More people are now getting COVID-19 booster shots each day than the number of people receiving a first dose of the vaccine, CDC data shows. As of Oct. 6, an average of 384,963 booster shots are being administered daily in the U.S., and an average of 281,303 people are getting a first dose each day. About 292,927 people are becoming fully vaccinated daily, according to the CDC data.www.beckershospitalreview.com
