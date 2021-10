Visitors and residents can both enjoy several opportunities to nab some candy during this spooky season in Hershey. The Hershey amusement parks aren’t the only place to enjoy Halloween fun. The town’s Halloween parade begins at 7 p.m. on Oct. 13 near the Hershey Theatre, and will travel down Caracas Avenue, turn onto Valley Road, then turn again on Chocolate Avenue, then Ceylon Avenue, ending at the Hershey Company parking lot.

HERSHEY, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO