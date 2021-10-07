'Lost in Space': Will Robinson sends final transmission in Season 3 teaser

Taylor Russell plays Judy Robinson on the Netflix series "Lost in Space." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Lost in Space Season 3.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer Thursday for the third and final season of the sci-fi series.

In the preview, Will Robinson (Maxwell Jenkins) sends his "final transmission" in a voiceover.

"This is Will Robinson of the 24th Colonist Group. If you're watching this recording, there's a chance things didn't work out they way I hoped they would," Will says.

"I thought that... I thought I could save everybody," he adds. "You're my family, and I love you. This is my final transmission."

Season 3 will follow Will (Jenkins) and his sisters Judy (Taylor Russell) and Penny (Mina Sundwall) as they attempt to evacuate dozens of young colonists from a mysterious planet. Meanwhile, parents John (Toby Stephens) and Maureen (Molly Parker) fight to reunite with their kids.

"The Robinsons will have to grapple with the emotional challenge of not just being lost -- but being separated from the ones they love... as they face the greatest alien threat yet," an official synopsis reads.

Lost in Space is a reboot of the 1965 series of the same name, which itself is based on the Johann David Wyss novel Swiss Family Robinson. The Netflix series is written by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless, with Zack Estrin as showrunner.

Season 3 will premiere Dec. 1 on Netflix.