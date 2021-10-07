CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britney Spears’ sons look unrecognisable in rare new photo

By Tina Campbell
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
Britney Spears’ two sons are all grown up!

The Toxic singer, 39, has previously told how her sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline, prefer to stay private which is why they have been rarely seen.

Despite this, the towering lads looked all-smiles as they posed with CEO of Movision Entertainment, Eddie Morales, for a snap on Instagram.

He captioned the photo: “Talk bout seeing my nephews when they were pods smaller than my hands now look at #life.”

Adding: “Love you bro @federline4real... Now the world will see how much of a great dad he has been!”

