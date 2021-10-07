Britney Spears’ sons look unrecognisable in rare new photo
Britney Spears’ two sons are all grown up!
The Toxic singer, 39, has previously told how her sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline, prefer to stay private which is why they have been rarely seen.
Despite this, the towering lads looked all-smiles as they posed with CEO of Movision Entertainment, Eddie Morales, for a snap on Instagram.
He captioned the photo: “Talk bout seeing my nephews when they were pods smaller than my hands now look at #life.”
Adding: “Love you bro @federline4real... Now the world will see how much of a great dad he has been!”
