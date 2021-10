LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — An article posted by AL.com, Alabama head football coach Nick Saban has given praise to Liberty Flames head football coach Hugh Freeze. This is all connected to the five seasons where Hugh Freeze was Ole Miss’ head coach. During that time Freeze beat Saban’s Alabama teams in 2014 and 2015. Freeze has been referenced multiple times by Saban as to how Saban changed how he thinks offensively by opening up the Tide’s offense more. Freeze Thursday appreciated the kind words from Saban. “Nick has really been kind to me. I think we brought a brand new style of football to the SEC. Not that we created it or anything and I do think it gave him problems. That is what he is basically saying. But there are obviously a lot of players and coaches that help me achieve and get to the point like that. So that is good praise. it should be shared my many,” said Freeze. Freeze and the Flames make a trip to Alabama to play the University of Alabama-Birmingham this Saturday night at 7 from Birmingham.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO