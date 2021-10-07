CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
THURSDAY COUNTRY STORE

By Craig Montana
kwhi.com
 5 days ago

Items are not accepted from e-mail, fax or comments section!. Garage Sale: Thur. and Fri. 7:30a-5:30p and Sat. 7:30a-12n 2601 Mustang Rd. ; Huge Sale – household items, lots of Christmas décor, linens, collectibles, jewelry, Coke collectibles, lots of misc. items. For Sale: Kenmore refrigerator w/ ice maker, black $300...

kwhi.com

Phoenix New Times

Best Clothing Store

When you step into Phoenix General, you're in for a curated experience, with clothing that's been thoughtfully chosen and displayed by owners Kenny Barrett and Joshua Hahn. They pride themselves on offering sustainable goods, created and shared ethically, and the items they select reflect a fabulous blend of refinement and comfort. This is your go-to place for our WFH-Zoom era of elegantly casual fashion — think T-shirts by Jungmaven and floaty dresses from Ali Golden. They've put a creative spin on gift-giving with themed boxes, but make it just as fun to shop for yourself with a unique assortment of cards, candles, desk accessories, and other small items that help to brighten up your look and the spaces where you spend your time. Phoenix General carries a mix of international and local items, which means you can support the creative scene in Phoenix even as you shop for goods made far away.
PHOENIX, AZ
Herald-Press

Harvest festival features auction, country store

Frankston residents are invited to the 36th annual Lord’s Acre Harvest Festival on Saturday, Oct. 23. The annual event is organized by the United Methodist Church of Frankston and offers a time of fellowship and fun for residents and church members alike. The festival is the main fund-raising activity for...
FRANKSTON, TX
Andalusia Star News

Owners of Hall’s Country Store turn kitchen fire into a positive

When an unforeseen kitchen fire occurred at Hall’s Country Store, the incident became a blessing in disguise for owners Amanda Stewart and William Hall. The store was first built by A.L. Leonard Page in the late 1960s and has seen numerous owners. Robert and Carolyn Hart were the most notable owners of the Antioch-based store for 24 years.
ANDALUSIA, AL
hooplanow.com

Throwdown Thursday

Lets hear some blues!! The Tanya English Band will be our guests this Thursday! Pizza till Sundown will be our food vendor that will be slinging some amazing brick oven pizza! Hops and Hotrods are our beverage vendor that serves local millstream craft beer, root beer, cream soda and some of the best aronia whiskey sours around! Admission is free. Food and Beverage is for sale.
harrisondaily.com

The store Is yours!

A visit to a Baskin-Robbins Ice Cream Shop — that's one of life's simple pleasures. We used to have one near our house, and our kids always enjoyed going there as a treat. We'd look at all …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have...
goodhousekeeping.com

Walmart Just Announced Its Top Holiday Toys for 2021

With the holidays near, kids' wish lists are starting to fill up — fast. But with all the games, puzzles, dolls, action figures and STEM toys out there, you might be struggling to narrow down your shopping list to the very best gifts for the special kid in your life. That's where Walmart's Top Holiday Toys list comes in. Like Amazon's highly anticipated toy list, Walmart makes its own predictions for the holiday season's must-have toys each year. And just like we do at the Good Housekeeping Institute's Little Lab, Walmart has real kids test the toys too, so you can be sure you're getting something that has a special sign off by toddlers, tweens or teens themselves.
FOX31 Denver

Stock up on these Black Friday–worthy deals now at Amazon

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Amazon isn’t waiting for Black Friday to unveil amazing deals — they’re rolling out the savings right now. These deals cover every consumer’s and gift giver’s needs, whether they’re interested in fashion, electronics or toys. Some of the steep discounts that caught our eye are exercise essentials […]
EatThis

Walmart Just Discontinued This Popular Shopping Perk

Although pumpkins, spider webs, ghosts, candy, apples, and more fall essentials are taking over the shelves at America's largest retail chain, this time of the year is usually when people start thinking about holiday shopping. This year will be a little different for some people because Walmart is not offering one of its shopping services anymore—the option to use layaway—and now customers will have to pay more to buy now and pay later.
RALEIGH, NC
atchisonglobenow.com

Cleaning and Storing Canners

When canner lids are brought to an Extension office to have the gauge tested for accuracy, we see a variety of cleanliness in the way they have been stored. As canning season winds down, it’s time to clean and store the equipment for next year. Here are some tips for pressure canners.
flatlandkc.org

Amazon Making Plans for Country Club Plaza Store

The first Amazon retail outlet in the Kansas City area is in the works for the Country Club Plaza, according to a permit application filed with the city last week. The online retail giant is planning to locate its store in the corner space formerly occupied by the Tesla car dealership at 450 Nichols Road. Tesla moved out in early 2020 to a location near 103rd Street and State Line Road.
KANSAS CITY, KS
The Independent

Woman claims Coach intentionally destroys ‘unwanted merchandise’ so ‘no one can use it’

A woman has accused fashion brand Coach of intentionally “slashing” unwanted merchandise despite a portion of the company’s website being dedicated to sustainability.Anna Sacks, who goes by the username @thetrashwalker on TikTok, frequently uses her platform to raise awareness of New York City’s excessive waste, with the TikTok user often documenting the unused “trash” thrown out by pharmacies and supermarkets.In her most recent video, uploaded this week, Sacks revealed that she had purchased multiple destroyed Coach purses from @dumpsterdivingmama, with Sacks claiming that each of the bags had been intentionally ruined, “which is Coach’s policy”.“Welcome to my first unboxing...
Only In Michigan

This Restaurant Way Out In The Boonies Near Detroit Is A Deliciously Fun Place To Have A Meal

When you’re looking for rural restaurants near Detroit that offer amazing fare and timeless memories for the whole family, we’ve got the perfect option. There are plenty of eateries to explore in the heart of downtown Detroit and its surrounding areas, but nothing beats the experience of a drive to the countryside and a dash of slower-paced life. This underrated restaurant might be out in the boonies, but it’s well worth the trek.
DETROIT, MI
KSN News

Scheels to hold groundbreaking on new store Thursday in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Scheels will hold a groundbreaking Thursday for its new Wichita location. The new store will open in spring 2023 in Wichita’s Towne East Square. The store will be located in the old Sears store. The store will undergo a full renovation and will feature 220,000 square feet of space. The Wichita store […]
WICHITA, KS
TrendHunter.com

Locally-Made Luxury Stores

Hermes opened its second store in Shenzhen, marking its 25th store in mainland China. The new location strategically occupies a corner in the renowned Shenzhen Bay MixC mall, at the heart of the Nanshan district by the Shenzhen River. The Parisian house represents all 16 métiers in the store, from ready-to-wear to the home universe.
lifeoncaphill.com

Storing tender summer bulbs

Summer bulbs excite me the way that plastic eggs from a giant rabbit vending machine did when I was a child. I get a thrill from anticipating what's inside — no matter how many times I've seen it before. Perhaps that's why I treasure saving bulbs from year to year,...
DENVER, CO

