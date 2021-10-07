THURSDAY COUNTRY STORE

When you step into Phoenix General, you're in for a curated experience, with clothing that's been thoughtfully chosen and displayed by owners Kenny Barrett and Joshua Hahn. They pride themselves on offering sustainable goods, created and shared ethically, and the items they select reflect a fabulous blend of refinement and comfort. This is your go-to place for our WFH-Zoom era of elegantly casual fashion — think T-shirts by Jungmaven and floaty dresses from Ali Golden. They've put a creative spin on gift-giving with themed boxes, but make it just as fun to shop for yourself with a unique assortment of cards, candles, desk accessories, and other small items that help to brighten up your look and the spaces where you spend your time. Phoenix General carries a mix of international and local items, which means you can support the creative scene in Phoenix even as you shop for goods made far away.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 12 DAYS AGO