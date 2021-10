The 'Donut Cutter' has been designed by Seoul-based BKID Co. as an everyday carry (EDC) accessory for those seeking out a way to better support plastic recycling when going through their daily routine. The device features a donut-shaped construction that incorporates a blade into the middle section and can be used for slicing through a wide range of plastic materials. This includes water bottle labels, caps and more that will help with the recycling process, while and preventing it from harming wildlife and aquatic life if it enters the environment.

