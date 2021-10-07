'Shark Tank' Contestant Allegedly Defrauded 'Vulnerable' Woman Out of 200K in Romance Ploy
A former contestant on the ABC show Shark Tank was arrested Monday in Utah County on charges of defrauding a "vulnerable" woman out of nearly $200,000. Nate Holzapfel, 42, was charged with three counts of second-degree felony communications fraud after investigators said he "engaged in a scheme and course of deception to defraud a vulnerable" woman. He allegedly met the woman, a breast cancer survivor who cares for a disabled son, on a dating website and started a relationship with her.www.newsweek.com
