CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

'Shark Tank' Contestant Allegedly Defrauded 'Vulnerable' Woman Out of 200K in Romance Ploy

By Jon Jackson
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A former contestant on the ABC show Shark Tank was arrested Monday in Utah County on charges of defrauding a "vulnerable" woman out of nearly $200,000. Nate Holzapfel, 42, was charged with three counts of second-degree felony communications fraud after investigators said he "engaged in a scheme and course of deception to defraud a vulnerable" woman. He allegedly met the woman, a breast cancer survivor who cares for a disabled son, on a dating website and started a relationship with her.

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 1

Related
ksl.com

Provo entrepreneur who appeared on 'Shark Tank' charged with defrauding woman

Nate Holzapfel, of Provo, appears on the "Shark Tank" TV show to describe belts his company makes. Holzapfel now faces criminal charges accusing him of defrauding a woman out of nearly $200,000 and investigators believe he may have victimized others. He has not worked for the company for seven years. (YouTube)
PROVO, UT
kjzz.com

Mission Belt co-founder, Shark Tank alum arrested in fraud case

OREM, Utah (KUTV) — The co-founder of Orem-based Mission Belt who appeared on Shark Tank to pitch his business has been arrested on several counts of communications fraud. Nathanael "Nate" Holzapfel, 42, was booked into the Utah County Jail Monday on a $20,000 warrant, Utah County Sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Cannon confirmed to 2News. He has since been released from jail.
OREM, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Leavitt
Person
Larry King
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito’s Father Releases Heartbreaking Photo After Her Body Was Potentially Found in Wyoming: ‘She Touched the World’

Wings spread and smiling wide, father Joseph Petito shares a beautiful image of Gabby Petito in life amidst the FBI’s heartbreaking Sunday findings. At 5:21 PM US Central time, Joseph Petito shared the following image to Twitter. Within, a heartbreak emoji and the caption “She touched the world” came minutes after the FBI’s press conference stating their findings.
WYOMING STATE
Rolling Stone

Actor Pleads Guilty to Running $650 Million Hollywood Ponzi Scheme

A low-budget fright flick actor whose most lucrative role was defrauding deep-pocket investors admitted Monday he ran a multimillion-dollar Hollywood Ponzi scheme. Zachary Horwitz, 34, appeared in federal court in downtown Los Angeles and pleaded guilty to a single count of felony securities fraud carrying a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. As part of a plea deal that dropped other wire fraud and identity theft charges carrying decades more prison time, Horwitz admitted he duped wealthy private investors into giving him more than $650 million. Horwitz sat quietly in the courtroom as a federal prosecutor read through the agreement....
LOS ANGELES, CA
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie's Sister Unknowingly Spills Strong Proof Family Knows His Whereabouts

Brian Laundrie's sister gave information that contradicted the family's initial statement. As the search for Laundrie intensifies, more questionable details about his disappearance started to emerge. This time, his sister's previous claims put the family's story under suspicion. On September 17, Laundrie's sister Cassandra spoke to ABC's "Good Morning America"...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shark Tank#Abc#Ktvx#Office Bureau
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Why One Lawyer Thinks the FBI May Already Know Where Brian Laundrie Is

Brian Laundrie went “missing,” on September 17. Since then, several individuals and organizations have been hunting for him. Local and federal law enforcement have been tracking him. Additionally, John Walsh, internet sleuths, and even reality TV personality Dog the Bounty Hunter have inserted themselves into the hunt. Currently, it seems like the whole world wants to know where Laundrie is hiding.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Tyla

Gabby Petito's Chilling Last Text Message To Mum Revealed

The last text message sent by missing blogger Gabby Petito to her mum has been unsealed. Gabby has been missing since since 27th August after embarking on a road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. The Florida resident was reported missing two weeks later on 11th September. According to a...
CELEBRITIES
abc7ny.com

'Heartbreaking' update in Gabby Petito case

A body "consistent with the description of" Gabby Petito, the 22-year-old woman who went missing while on a cross-country road trip with her boyfriend, was discovered in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming. The FBI Denver, the National Park Service and law enforcement made the announcement during a news conference...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Outsider.com

Dog the Bounty Hunter May Face Serious Charges If He Tries Apprehending Brian Laundrie Against His Will

More bad news for Dog the Bounty Hunter surrounding his involvement with the Gabby Petito case. He’s been operating his own personal investigation and search for Brian Laundrie despite its potentially hazardous legal repercussions. To recap, the reality star is not actually licensed to hunt for fugitives in Florida. Moreover, using the term “bounty hunter” there actually breaks laws in and of itself. The legally cleared professional term is actually a “bail agent.”
PETS
Rolling Stone

Autopsy Confirms Gabby Petito’s Death, Lists Initial Cause of Death as Homicide

An autopsy has confirmed that a body found in Grand Teton National Park does belong to “van life” blogger Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito. The FBI’s Denver office confirmed the news on Twitter, writing “Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue confirmed the remains are those of Gabrielle Venora Petito, date of birth March 19, 1999. Coroner Blue’s initial determination for the manner of death is homicide. The cause of death remains pending final autopsy results.” Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue confirmed the remains are those of Gabrielle Venora Petito, date of birth March 19, 1999. Coroner Blue’s initial determination for the manner of...
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
596K+
Followers
63K+
Post
637M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy