Braun Strowman Reveals He Was Hospitalized After Wyatt Swamp Fight Cinematic Match

By Connor Casey
 5 days ago

Braun Strowman gave his first interview since his WWE release with Free The Narrative this week, in which he went into detail about various aspects of his WWE career. At one point, the subject of his cinematic Wyatt Swamp Fight match with Bray Wyatt from The Horror Show at Extreme Rules was brought up, in which Strowman was "drowned" by The Fiend. Strowman admitted that the match's filming was so physically taxing that he collapsed once he returned home and had to be rushed to the emergency room.

Braun Strowman
Bray Wyatt
