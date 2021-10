Rethinking how businesses plan, design, and manufacture products is no small task. So, while many companies understand the importance of Digital Transformation, the process of transitioning an entire manufacturing process, and securing the necessary buy-in, is a colossal effort. A significant impediment is that many digital tools are too complex and too siloed, making change unnecessarily difficult. We at Autodesk aim to change that with Fusion 360, our cloud-based 3D modeling, CAD, CAM, CAE, and PCB software platform.

