Corey Taylor – Slipknot May Release New Music ‘In the Next Month or So’

Move over, Mario Lopez! Having already changed the face of heavy music forever and all time, Corey Taylor is ready to take on Hollywood. The Slipknot frontman plays a radio DJ, ‘Chilly Billy,’ in the new horror film Bad Candy. It’s a terrifying tale of people who really, really hate Gilby Clarke’s old band, brought to you by the masters of horror themselves, directors Scott B. Hansen (camera and electric department, Texas Chainsaw 3D) and Desiree Connell (unit production manager, Bully). It’s been receiving rave reviews from outlets like The Guardian (“Unapologetically juvenile!”), Blu-ray.com (“Frustratingly random!”), Vaguevisages.com (“Works best as a showcase for the acting talents of the dude from Slipknot, which is really saying something!”), and hard-hitting journalistic outpost Knotfest.com (“It’s especially fun to hear [Taylor] say things like “‘Can you dig it?’!”).

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO