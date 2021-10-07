A Look at the Creator Economy and a Paradigm Shift in the Music Industry

Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers. I’m a fan of companies that pose as one thing, but a closer look at their strategy illustrates that they can operate in multiple capacities. Managing what I refer to as a costume strategy is a powerful tool that anyone can apply to their business to stay relevant, diversify revenue streams and add new verticals. For example, many don’t know that outside of McDonald’s paying rappers to push patties, they largely operate as a real estate company by buying property and then leasing it to franchisees.