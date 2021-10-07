CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Look at the Creator Economy and a Paradigm Shift in the Music Industry

By Benoni Tagoe
Rolling Stone
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers. I’m a fan of companies that pose as one thing, but a closer look at their strategy illustrates that they can operate in multiple capacities. Managing what I refer to as a costume strategy is a powerful tool that anyone can apply to their business to stay relevant, diversify revenue streams and add new verticals. For example, many don’t know that outside of McDonald’s paying rappers to push patties, they largely operate as a real estate company by buying property and then leasing it to franchisees.

Related
Rolling Stone

Choose Your Master: Could NFTs Change the Face of the Music Industry?

There are plenty of question marks around NFTs at the moment—but the biggest question is whether NFTs are a bubble about to burst, or the beginning of a boom. A lot of the chatter online about NFTs places them mostly in the “uncharted territory” realm. But regardless of the looming question marks, a huge number of musicians, sportspeople, and artists have been cashing in on NFTs steadily over the past year, albeit to mixed success.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Fortune

Getting to grips with TikTok and the creator economy

This is the web version of CEO Daily, a daily newsletter of must-read insights from Fortune CEO Alan Murray. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Facebook’s troubles have been driving the news this week, but Facebook is so, well, yesterday. Sorry boomers, but if you want to know where money is moving these days, you need to get on TikTok.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

The music industry is running up against a vinyl shortage

First, it was a 2018 fire at a Texas petrochemical plant that cause a shortage. In early 2020, the Apollo Masters fire in California cut the world’s manufacturing of lacquer masters by about 80%. But the record industry managed to weather both. Now there’s another shortage looming not because of...
MUSIC
Axios

The DMV music industry's pandemic pivot

Small music venues and up-and-coming artists have faced numerous challenges since the start of the pandemic. However, jam-packed concerts and music festivals are slowly returning with COVID-19 precautions in mind. Why it matters: COVID-19 has created long-term changes in the music industry, and D.C.'s artists will have fewer opportunities in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
pymnts

HIFI Acquires The Music Fund Bringing AI to Bear on Sluggish Creator Economy Payments

In the latest news, artists’ financial rights organization HIFI is acquiring royalty payments FinTech The Music Fund (TMF) in a deal aimed at addressing the notion of a starving artist. Specifically, HIFI wants to leverage TMF’s artificial intelligence (AI) that powers a “smart-pricing algorithm” that gives artists and musicians a rapid upfront cash advance on a portion of their royalty income. The quick-turn fundings are typically done in under 24 hours and give content creators the liquidity they need without putting a lean on their work.
MUSIC
Literary Hub

What Do NFTs Have to Do with the Music Industry?

Hosted by Andrew Keen, Keen On features conversations with some of the world’s leading thinkers and writers about the economic, political, and technological issues being discussed in the news, right now. In this episode, Andrew is joined by Zack Greenburg, the author of We Are All Musicians Now, to talk...
MUSIC
Sherrell Writes

Brian Laundrie Tracked on TikTok

Drone Picture of the home of Brian Laundrie's parents.Dennis A. Clark. The TikTok community has joined Dog the Bounty Hunter in the nationwide manhunt for Brian Laundrie. Laundrie is the fiancé of the recently slain Gabby Petito and is the prime suspect in her murder. Many TikTokers have made drone footage of Brian's family home go viral, with some claiming that he can be seen hiding in their flower bed located in the back yard.
Rolling Stone

How Cannabis and Liquor Brands Can Cater to Customers Across Age Groups

Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers. As a brand marketer, I often notice how consumer packaged goods companies create narrow definitions of their markets. That is, after all, what makes for cost-effective marketing. “Define your customer!” — that’s what we’re all taught in marketing school, whether it was an academic program or the school of life. But how we define customers’ needs, wants and behaviors has fundamentally changed.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Variety

Netflix Suspends Three Employees, Including Trans Person Who Spoke Out Against Dave Chappelle, for Crashing Leadership Meeting

Netflix has suspended three employees for crashing a meeting of its top executives, including an out trans person who criticized a new comedy special from Dave Chappelle, sources tell Variety. Terra Field, a senior software engineer based in San Francisco, was among those suspended late last week for attending the “QBR” — Netflix’s quarterly business review, a two-day affair that convenes the top 500 employees at the company. Field, who identifies as queer and trans, and the other employees were not invited to the virtual gathering, according to insiders. Netflix did not suspend Field over recent tweets decrying what she called anti-trans...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Woman claims Coach intentionally destroys ‘unwanted merchandise’ so ‘no one can use it’

A woman has accused fashion brand Coach of intentionally “slashing” unwanted merchandise despite a portion of the company’s website being dedicated to sustainability.Anna Sacks, who goes by the username @thetrashwalker on TikTok, frequently uses her platform to raise awareness of New York City’s excessive waste, with the TikTok user often documenting the unused “trash” thrown out by pharmacies and supermarkets.In her most recent video, uploaded this week, Sacks revealed that she had purchased multiple destroyed Coach purses from @dumpsterdivingmama, with Sacks claiming that each of the bags had been intentionally ruined, “which is Coach’s policy”.“Welcome to my first unboxing...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
truthorfiction.com

‘Are You Concerned Someone You Know is Becoming Too Prepared?’ Facebook

AdvertisementsOn October 10 2021, a screenshot of a purported Facebook warning asking members of canning and prepper groups if they knew someone who was “becoming too prepared” was shared to Reddit’s r/comedyheaven:. becoming too prepared from comedyheaven. A nearly identical screenshot was shared to r/conspiracy in early September 2021. Appended...
RECIPES
Rolling Stone

‘In My Room’ With Bored Shorts

Sydney outfit Bored Shorts have shared a rendition of their track “Common Connections” for the latest instalment of Rolling Stone’s ‘In My Room’, a series in which artists perform from home following a year which has seen live shows become a rarity. It was early last month that Bored Shorts...
MUSIC
Variety

ViacomCBS Signs Nickelodeon International Distribution with Superights on ‘Anna & Friends’ (EXCLUSIVE)

In a milestone deal, Superights, the distribution arm of France’s Superprod Group, has pacted with ViacomCBS Networks International for Nickelodeon International to roll out “Anna & Friends” across the world outside North America. Made on a brand-new addition to the Superights catalog, the deal was announced on Monday, the first day of MipJunior, which this year forms part of Mipcom. It also marks the first multi-territory Nickelodeon sale for the Paris-based Superights, and a massive first window distribution ensuring that the series will broadcast in nearly all international territories. Nickelodeon will specifically bring episodes to Asia-Pacific territories, excluding mainland China, as...
TV SERIES

