Celebrities

Brandi Carlile Wants To Front Soundgarden

JamBase
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrandi Carlile returned to SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show on Tuesday, where she performed a few songs and discussed a variety of topics, including how she would love to front Soundgarden. Carlile has collaborated with the surviving members of the band a number of times in recent years and is open to doing much more with Kim Thayil, Matt Cameron and Ben Shepherd.

No Depression

Brandi Carlile’s Uncomfortable Truths Feel a Little Too Comfortable on ‘In These Silent Days’

Brandi Carlile’s new album, In These Silent Days, is uncomfortable. Don’t worry — she sets us up for it from the jump with “Right on Time,” a sparse ballad about recovering from a fight with her wife of nine years, Catherine Shepherd. From the outside, the past few years have seemed nothing short of sublime for Carlile: on-stage collaborations with nearly everyone at the 2019 Newport Folk Fest, the rip-roaring success of The Highwomen, multiple Grammy nominations for her own work and for her turn at producing on Tanya Tucker’s triumphant album, the publication of her blockbuster memoir Broken Horses, winning the Americana Music Association’s award for Artist of the Year last week. But In These Silent Days grapples with the rockier aspects of Carlile’s life.
CELEBRITIES
mixonline.com

Watershed Festival and Brandi Carlile at The Gorge: Two music events using d&b J-Series loudspeakers.

ASHEVILLE, NC 9.28.21—The Watershed Festival is a three-day country music event and camp site that took place at The Gorge Amphitheatre in George, WA July 29-31 with an artist lineup that included Tim McGraw, Dierks Bentley, and Thomas Rhett, just to name a few on The Main Stage with well over 26,000 in attendance and Brandi Carlile in mid-August with a crowd of 15,000. A homecoming of sorts, Carlile took to the stage with guests including Sheryl Crow and members of Soundgarden. Opening act for the Carlile show was Amythyst Kiah. A d&b audiotechnik J-Series loudspeaker system was provided by Carlson Audio, Seattle, who provides rentals and sound reinforcement systems for the Pacific Northwest.
MUSIC
Spin

Brandi Carlile Is Right on Time

It’s dead quiet backstage at the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville, save for the sound of Brandi Carlile’s patent Gucci loafers clicking against the floor on the way into the greenroom. Fresh off a win for Artist of the Year at the Americana Honors and Awards the night before, Carlile is talking fondly about envy.
CELEBRITIES
gratefulweb.com

Brandi Carlile’s new album "In These Silent Days" out today

In These Silent Days, the highly anticipated new album from six-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, performer, producer and New York Times Best Selling author Brandi Carlile, is out today on Low Country Sound/Elektra Records. Stream/purchase HERE. In celebration of the release, Carlile was featured on “CBS This Morning” earlier today...
MUSIC
San Francisco Chronicle

Listen: Daptone Records celebrates 20 years, plus Brandi Carlile drops powerful new album

The Chronicle’s guide to notable new music. Various Artists, “The Daptone Super Soul Revue Live at the Apollo” (Daptone) For the past 20 years, Brooklyn’s Daptone Records has been home to the finest contemporary soul, funk and gospel music. Daptone notably fostered the late-career surges of dearly departed singers Charles Bradley, Sharon Jones and Naomi Shelton, while furthering the instrumental prowess of orchestral soul acts like the Budos Band, Menahan Street Band and Antibalas.
MUSIC
milfordmirror.com

Brandi Carlile Refines Her Strengths on Seventies Rock-Inspired 'In These Silent Days'

It’s been a charmed few years for Brandi Carlile since she released 2018’s By the Way, I Forgive You. The Washington State singer-songwriter co-founded the groundbreaking country collective the Highwomen, covered Joni Mitchell’s Blue at a triumphant concert event, produced Grammy-winning work for Tanya Tucker, and wrote a memoir. Carlile herself gave a standout Grammy performance of “The Joke” in 2019, wowing both those in the know and Carlile neophytes with the pulverizing power of her voice.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

‘I Don’t Want A Hit!’ And Four Other Things We Learned From Brandi Carlile

Brandi Carlile talks about her powerful new album, In These Silent Days, her friendship with Joni Mitchell, the lessons of her rough childhood, why she was “triggered” by recording country music, why she’s never wanted a hit single, and much more in an in-depth interview in the new episode of Rolling Stone Music Now. To hear the entire episode, press play above, or download and subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. Some highlights follow: Carlile has always been opposed to the idea of hit singles. “It seems like another universe,” she says. “I’ve always been anti-hit, my whole career. A hit’s the kiss...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Herald

New to streaming this week: 'Sopranos' prequel, Jon Stewart and Brandi Carlile

Here's a collection curated by The Associated Press' entertainment journalists of what's arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. • Jake Gyllenhaal teams up with director Antoine Fuqua and screenwriter Nic Pizzolatto ("True Detective") for the tense thriller "The Guilty," which is set entirely inside a 911 call center in Los Angeles. Hitting Netflix on Friday, Gyllenhaal plays a disgraced cop relegated to fielding emergency phone calls on the overnight shift. Although a perfect conceit for a pandemic production, the claustrophobic environs actually preceded COVID-19 protocols -- that came from the 2018 Danish film that they're remaking. The always compelling Gyllenhaal carries the film even though his scene partners are mostly computer screens, telephones and disembodied voices.
MOVIES
Entertainment Weekly

Brandi Carlile is a portrait of grace and acceptance on In These Silent Days

Some time during the past few years, Brandi Carlile graduated from an artist who emulated her heroes to one who worked with them as a peer. She gave an album's worth of songs to Tanya Tucker for While I'm Livin, which would earn Tucker her first Grammys (yes, plural) half a century into her career. As a child, Carlile was obsessed with Elton John; as an adult, she was receiving saucy texts from him at unexpected hours.
MUSIC
GreenwichTime

Brandi Carlile Brings the Drama and Dynamics to a Brilliantly Sung 'In These Silent Days': Album Review

If you require any proof that Brandi Carlile is as gifted a singer as we’ve got right now in pop, folk or rock ‘n’ roll, one listen to her seventh album, “In These Silent Days,” should suffice. Or maybe make it two or three, since a first hearing will probably find you focusing on the material itself, her first fresh batch since 2018’s breakthrough “By the Way, I Forgive You.” It may really be the voice she’s found as a lyricist that in some ways first stands out, with a sense of compassion and healing you’re hard-pressed to find in much other popular music nowadays, grounded by cutting insights and self-lacerating confessions that make the music sound shook, as much as woke. Soon enough, anyway, you’ll be paying more attention to the actual voice, as Carlile effortlessly glides between octaves while, somehow, still sounding completely conversational — the everyday diva we didn’t know we needed until she showed up at the door.
MUSIC
Billboard

First Out: New Music From Ashnikko, Brandi Carlile, Elton John & More

Happy spooky season! To celebrate the start of October, update your playlists with some new tracks from your favorite queer artists. Billboard Pride is here to help with First Out, our weekly roundup of some of the best new music releases from LGBTQ artists. Ashnikko, "Panic Attacks In Paradise" Of...
MUSIC
Paste Magazine

Brandi Carlile Stares Down Stardom on In These Silent Days

Even in the early days of her music career, it was clear Brandi Carlile was going to be big. You could feel it in the magnetism of her live performances and hear it loud and clear on her formative albums. The passion she poured into both was palpable, and—publicly, at least—she never came off as anything but gracious, humble and relatable.
MUSIC
Spin

Watch Brandi Carlile Sing ‘Again Today’ With Pearl Jam

Brandi Carlile has had quite the week. The big news, obviously, is that her terrific new album, In These Silent Days, is out now. On Sunday, she performed “Better Man” with Pearl Jam at Ohana Festival, and on Saturday night on the second night of the festival’s Encore Weekend, the band returned the favor.
TENNIS
JamBase

Brandi Carlile Among Pearl Jam’s Guests At Ohana Encore Finale

Pearl Jam welcomed a slew of guests including Brandi Carlile during their Ohana Encore headlining set at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, California on Saturday. Carlile sat-in with PJ for her song “Again Today” and also joined a star-studded cast of musicians, athletes, actors, friends and family for Neil Young’s “Rockin’ In The Free World” to bring the evening to a close.
DANA POINT, CA
Billboard

Brandi Carlile Set for Honors During Songs of Hope Virtual Gala

City of Hope has confirmed a Grammy Award-winning artist for its 16th annual Songs of Hope celebration. Brandi Carlile has joined the program and will be honored with the She is the Music Award, presented by Jody Gerson, Universal Music Publishing Group chairman and CEO. Carlile is being singled out...
MUSIC
E! News

The MixtapE! Presents Kane Brown, H.E.R., Brandi Carlile and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover. It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)
MUSIC
JamBase

Today’s New Albums: Brandi Carlile, Strand Of Oaks, Pond, Daniel Donato & More

Each week Release Day Picks profiles new LPs and EPs Team JamBase will be checking out on release day Friday. This week we highlight new albums by Brandi Carlile, Strand of Oaks, Pond, Daniel Donato, The Daptone Super Soul Revue, Doobie Brothers, Yes, Grateful Dead and Neil Young. Read on for more insight into the records we have all queued up to spin.
MUSIC
jambands

Pearl Jam Welcome Brandi Carlile to Close the Encore Weekend of Ohana Music Festival

Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Music Festival closed the second iteration of its unique musical curations this weekend (slated as an encore festival) on Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, Calif. The Pearl Jam headlined event had a lot to celebrate–from its picturesque location to its immaculate lineup to being a safe and successful festival during uncertain times–the festival delivered.
DANA POINT, CA
gratefulweb.com

Brandi Carlile performs on “The Howard Stern Show”

Six-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, performer, producer and New York Times Best Selling author Brandi Carlile returned to “The Howard Stern Show” earlier this week for an in-depth interview and performance of two songs: “Right On Time,” the lead single from her widely acclaimed new album, In These Silent Days, and a cover of Elton John’s “Madman Across The Water.”
CELEBRITIES
ksmu.org

For Brandi Carlile, band and family are one and the same

If you're looking for a song to introduce you to Brandi Carlile, you could do worse than 2007's "The Story." It's her breakout single, and a great showcase of the range and expressiveness of her voice, how it can begin soft and vulnerable and then practically knock you out of your seat. And if you listen closely, it also gives you a window into the importance of two other musicians in her career.
MUSIC

