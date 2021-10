Stacking is the name of the game in NFL DFS. To be transparent, I had a good week on DraftKings in Week 3 with me having a lot of exposure to Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, and Tyler Higbee stacks that included a Mike Evans or Chris Godwin bring-back. While I didn’t win a million dollars, or even thousands of dollars, I consider Week 3 a success in my book. Just like a week ago, there are plenty of games to target in Week 4 that could have plenty of NFL DFS-relevancy. In light of that, let’s take a look at my favorite stacks on Sunday’s Main slate on DraftKings.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO