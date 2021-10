Here's how to watch the Portland Film Festival this year, from the comfort of your own homeJoshua Leake, founder and executive director of the Portland Film Festival, has always enjoys going to the theater to watch a movie. "Movies are so much a part of our culture," Leake said. But, Leake and other cinephiles have had to face the facts: The COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing government restrictions have changed the way everybody views movies. Theaters were closed for weeks. On-demand and streaming services became even more popular as people stayed home and watched. And, moviegoers may be wary about going...

PORTLAND, OR ・ 14 DAYS AGO