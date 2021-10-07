CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reba McEntire Doesn’t Sound Too Upset About Losing Her CMA Awards Hosting Job

Reba McEntire isn't ready to step back and reflect on all the years she's hosted awards shows like the CMA Awards and ACM Awards. One day after the Country Music Association confirmed she won't be brought back for 2021, the Hall of Fame singer sounded more like a woman looking for the next opportunity than a woman defeated.

