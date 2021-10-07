CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse Could Soon Be The Home Of An $85 Million Aquarium

By Kaylin
KISS 104.1
KISS 104.1
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Here's some fin-tastic news: some fishy family fun may be available soon closer to home. During a press conference on Monday, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced plans to submit a proposal for an $85 million aquarium to be built at the Inner Harbor in Syracuse. He explained he's been working alongside the Parks Departments, the Rosamond Gifford Zoo, and the Central New York Regional Planning Board for months to create a "major economic stimulus."

kissbinghamton.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KISS 104.1

Shiver Me Timbers! Not One, But Two 50 Foot Pirate Ships Capsized on New York Lawn

Shiver me timbers! Arrr you ready for not one but two 50 foot pirates ships this Halloween season?. How do you top a pirate ship Halloween display that went viral in 2020? You build two for 2121. Two Pirates of the Caribbean-themed ships with 20-foot tall masts sit on a lawn in Rochester, New York. "I built rum barrels, 9ft Kraken tentacles, the sails, tiki torch skulls, and more all from scratch," explains creator Tony DeMatteo.
ROCHESTER, NY
KISS 104.1

Stop And Smell The Rosé When You Own This Wonderful $12M Winery In New York

If you love wine and want quite a bit of beautiful land, here is your opportunity. This literally is a chance to start up a business, except you don't have to worry about getting the right equipment, it already is there. The land is all ready to go for you, just buy the winery and live happily. Plus, it already is a fairly well-known winery that only plays to your favor. If you think the $12 million dollar price tag is steep, there are even more ways you can scrape up money while owning the winery.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KISS 104.1

35 Famous People Buried in New York State

Cemeteries all over New York are filled with famous headstones. From Presidents and sports figures to the stars of the big screen, the Empire state is home to a number of well-known people who have passed away. Here are 35 famous people whose final resting place is in New York.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Rome, NY
State
New York State
City
Schenectady, NY
City
Utica, NY
Syracuse, NY
Government
Syracuse, NY
Lifestyle
KISS 104.1

Amy Winans, Broome Habitat for Humanity Leader, Dies at 45

Amy Rae Winans, who was the executive director for Broome County Habitat for Humanity, has died. She was 45. Winans joined the local Habitat for Humanity unit in March 2006. The organization helps build homes as part of a global mission to help people "build or improve a place they can call home."
BINGHAMTON, NY
KISS 104.1

7 Local Diners To Visit Outside Of The Binghamton Area [GALLERY]

There's nothing quite like a great local diner experience. I don't think I've ever had a bad experience at a diner. Sure, once in a while an item may not make it on my plate, most likely because I mumble according to my wife. I can hear exactly what comes out of my mouth. Although people do ask me often to repeat what I just said, so maybe there is some validity to it.
BINGHAMTON, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Mcmahon
KISS 104.1

Peak Leaf Peeking Is Here In New York [MAP]

One of the best reasons to live in New York is when Autumn hits and all the leaves start to change color. We are now reaching peak peeking season to see some amazing colors across the state. Currently, you will have to head to the Northern part of the state...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Central New York#The Parks Departments#The Rosamond Gifford Zoo#Cny Central#The Via Aquarium
KISS 104.1

DMV Offices in Broome County Close for Holiday

The Broome County Department of Motor Vehicle Offices are going to be closed over the long holiday weekend. Officials say the DMV will be closed Saturday, October 9 and Monday, October 11 with summer hours resuming on Tuesday, October 12. Anyone who has motor vehicle business should plan accordingly and...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
KISS 104.1

Drainage Problems Must Be Fixed at New Rec Park Tennis Courts

A much-anticipated tennis court replacement project at Binghamton's Recreation Park has been completed but some lingering issues still need to be addressed. Mayor Richard David said the city is working with the contractor to deal with some items "that we're not totally satisfied with from a quality control standpoint." Speaking...
BINGHAMTON, NY
KISS 104.1

When Was The Last Time You Thanked A Teacher?

Tuesday, October 5th is World Teacher's Day. I began last weekend attending something I've never been to - a teacher retirement celebration. I've spent many times being the DJ for retirement parties in the past, but this was a first for me, and first as a guest rather than the guy with the microphone and music.
BINGHAMTON, NY
KISS 104.1

KISS 104.1

Binghamton, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
295K+
Views
ABOUT

KISS 104 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kissbinghamton.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy