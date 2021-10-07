Syracuse Could Soon Be The Home Of An $85 Million Aquarium
Here's some fin-tastic news: some fishy family fun may be available soon closer to home. During a press conference on Monday, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced plans to submit a proposal for an $85 million aquarium to be built at the Inner Harbor in Syracuse. He explained he's been working alongside the Parks Departments, the Rosamond Gifford Zoo, and the Central New York Regional Planning Board for months to create a "major economic stimulus."kissbinghamton.com
