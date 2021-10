Shreveport can officially celebrate and know that one of the most anticipated parades of all is making an epic comeback. Shreveport is blessed with some of the most wonderful parades in the Ark-La-Tex. There is no competition when it comes to our parades, but if I had to pick the best parade in the Ark-La-Tex it's without a doubt the Krewe of Highland Parade.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 13 HOURS AGO