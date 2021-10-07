CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fountain Valley, CA

Police: Robber caught after trying to rob same bank again

WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 5 days ago

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. — (AP) — A man suspected of robbing a Southern California bank was arrested when he returned to try and rob the same branch the following day, police said.

The man entered a Chase bank in the city of Fountain Valley Monday afternoon and gave a teller a note demanding money, officials said.

He fled with a “large amount of cash” before officers got to the bank, the Fountain Valley Police Department said in a statement.

Late Tuesday morning, police received a call about another robbery in progress at the same Chase bank, the statement said.

Responding officers arrested the 33-year-old suspect.

The man, who has prior convictions for robbery, was being held at the Orange County Jail for lack of $170,000 bail.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

Woman stabbed 1-year-old daughter, police say

GREENVILLE, N.C. — A police officer in Greenville, North Carolina, said he saw a mother stab her 1-year-old daughter in the back. Cierra Dyer is now charged with attempted murder and felony child abuse, WITN reported. The Greenville Police Department said the incident happened Monday afternoon. Police said Dyer had...
GREENVILLE, NC
WHIO Dayton

3 employees killed in shooting at Memphis postal facility, including gunman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people died in a Tuesday afternoon shooting at a Memphis-area postal facility, including the gunman, the U.S. Postal Service and FBI confirmed. USPS officials confirmed to WHBQ that all three individuals killed were employees of the Orange Mound facility, and an FBI spokesperson confirmed that the shooter died of a self-inflicted gunshot.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fountain Valley, CA
Orange County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Orange County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Fountain Valley, CA
Crime & Safety
WHIO Dayton

3 USPS workers, including suspect, dead after shooting at Memphis facility

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two U.S. Postal Service employees are dead after a shooting at a Memphis postal facility, authorities said. The suspected shooter, who was also a USPS employee, died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, FBI Memphis spokesperson Lisa-Anne Culp said during a press briefing Tuesday. The shooting occurred...
WHIO Dayton

Medical examiner: Gabby Petito died by strangulation

NEW YORK — A Wyoming coroner on Tuesday said Gabby Petito, the 22-year-old travel blogger whose remains were recovered in September in a national park, died by strangulation. Petito's boyfriend and cross-country traveling companion, Brian Laundrie, has been named by investigators as a person of interest in her death and...
WYOMING, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Robbery#Police#Chase Bank#Robber#The Associated Press
WHIO Dayton

Pilot told to climb before plane crash in San Diego suburb

SANTEE, Calif. — (AP) — Recordings indicate the pilot of a twin-engine plane nose-dived into a San Diego suburb despite a growingly concerned air traffic controller who repeatedly warned the pilot to climb in altitude — information that will be examined by investigators who arrived at the crash scene on Tuesday.
SANTEE, CA
WHIO Dayton

Rapper Tyga arrested in domestic violence investigation

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Rapper Tyga was arrested in a felony domestic violence investigation Tuesday, authorities said. Tyga, 31, whose legal name is Michael Stevenson, was booked after a Tuesday incident in Hollywood, Los Angeles police said. He was released after posting $50,000 bond, jail records showed. The arrest...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WHIO Dayton

Pilot in deadly California crash repeatedly warned to climb

The air traffic controller repeated the warnings to the pilot more than a half-dozen times. Stop drifting, keep on course and a chilling, urgent plea: “Low altitude alert, climb immediately, climb the airplane.”. Instead, the twin-engine plane plowed into a San Diego suburb, killing the pilot and a delivery driver...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHIO Dayton

Couple in submarine spy case to remain held; hearing set

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Maryland couple charged in a plot to sell sensitive U.S. submarine secrets to a foreign government will remain behind bars for now, a judge said Tuesday in granting a detention request from prosecutors. Jonathan and Diana Toebbe each made brief appearances in federal court in...
RELATIONSHIPS
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
45K+
Followers
67K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy