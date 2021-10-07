Schwinn Launches New Line of Electric Bikes
MADISON, Wis. (October 5, 2021) – For over 125 years, Schwinn has empowered millions to get out and ride, and they aren’t done yet… Building on its legacy, Schwinn, a brand of Dorel Industries, Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII. A), today introduced an all-new line of electric bikes, the Marshall, the Coston CE, and the Coston DX. These new e-bikes deliver the same great riding experience and Schwinn quality consumers have come to expect. The addition of pedal assist motors and rechargeable batteries lets riders roam farther than ever before. The Marshall, the Coston CE, and the Coston DX are available now at www.SchwinnBikes.com and key retailers.www.outsidebusinessjournal.com
