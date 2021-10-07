Granite Gear’s New Crown Jewel
Two Harbors, MN — October 6th, 2021 — Granite Gear introduces the Crown3 60. This ultralight multi-day pack is the next evolution of our flagship Crown series. The Crown3 60 weighs less than two and half pounds and has a standard carry capacity of 35lbs, and that can be increased to 43lbs with a unique add-on Aluminum stay or remove the frame sheet entirely to decrease the load carry to 25lbs, based entirely on the hiker’s needs. The customization options based on trail, gear requirements, and personal carry style is on full display with the pack.www.outsidebusinessjournal.com
