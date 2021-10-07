Magma Products, rygr Cook Up Public Relations, Affiliate Marketing Partnership
Lakewood, Calif. (Oct. 6, 2021) — Magma Products, a leading manufacturer of durable, confidence-inspiring marine and RV/outdoor cooking products, announces it has retained active lifestyle agency, rygr, as its integrated marketing partner. The agency will support Magma Products across earned media and affiliate marketing services in North America as the brand launches a premium outdoor cooking system built to create elevated meals while RVing, tailgating, and boating in late 2021.www.outsidebusinessjournal.com
