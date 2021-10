Microsoft will soon make it easier for you to know how to balance your Praise sent vs Praise received in Microsoft Teams. The Praise app in Microsoft Teams is designed to help recognize the effort that goes into the wide-ranging, collaborative work that Teams users do. Users can send Praise to their colleagues through the messaging extension pinned to the Teams messaging bar for most users or through the Microsoft Viva Insights app in Teams.

SOFTWARE ・ 2 DAYS AGO