Microsoft Store in Windows 11 now has a mini version of app’s page

By Pradeep
mspoweruser.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Windows 11, Microsoft released a revamped Microsoft Store with several UX improvements. This new Microsoft Store app can display a mini version of the app’s page as a popup. This popup will only display the essential details of the app and a single action button for users. Instead of opening the full Microsoft Store app to download an app, consumers can quickly and easily download the app through this new popup experience.

