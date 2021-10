Gabby Petito’s cause of death was homicide by strangulation, a coroner confirmed on Tuesday. The Teton County Coroner Dr Brent Blue revealed the results of his autopsy at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon. “In the of death in Gabrielle Venora Petito, we find the cause of death the cause is by strangulation and the manner is homicide,” Dr Blue said.Dr Blue said he could not determine whether Ms Petito had died by manual strangulation or with an object.He said decomposition suggested the body had been in the wilderness for three to four weeks.The autopsy investigation included...

