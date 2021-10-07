CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

18 ex-NBA players charged with fraud in $4M health care scheme

CW33
CW33
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW YORK (AP) — Eighteen former NBA players have been charged with defrauding the league’s health and welfare benefit plan out of about $4 million, according to an indictment Thursday. Federal prosecutors planned a news conference to describe the case that was brought in Manhattan federal court. It wasn’t immediately...

cw33.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Dept. Of Justice: Couple Facing Espionage-Related Charges Allegedly Used Pittsburgh Address In Scheme

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A couple out of Maryland is facing espionage-related charges after they allegedly tried to exchange confidential data to an FBI agent posing as a foreign official. The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) arrested 42-year-old Jonathan Toebbe and his wife, 45-year-old Diana Toebbe, on Saturday in West Virginia. The DOJ accuses Jonathan Toebbe of attempting to contact a foreign official, who he did not know was actually an undercover FBI agent, about nuclear-powered warships. Toebbe was a nuclear engineer with the Navy. Officials allege in April of 2020, he sent a package with some of the restricted data and offered more data in exchange for payment to a foreign government. The package had a return address in Pittsburgh. Over a year, Toebbe allegedly sent SD cards with encrypted data at drop-off locations in multiple states, and the FBI said they discovered data on submarine nuclear reactors on the cards. They also accuse his wife of acting as a lookout when Toebbe would drop off the SD cards. The Toebbes will appear in federal court on Tuesday. The FBI and Naval Criminal Investigative Service continue to investigate.
CBS Baltimore

Texas Man Federally Charged With Threatening Former Baltimore Health Commissioner Dr. Leana Wen

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Texas man has been federally charged with threatening Dr. Leana Wen, a former Baltimore City Health Commissioner and current medical analyst with CNN, over her support of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to an indictment unsealed Tuesday. Scott Eli Harris allegedly sent Wen a message in July and threatened she would be shot, claiming he was an Army veteran and sniper. “I can’t wait for the shooting to start,” he allegedly wrote, later asking, “where’s your f—ing office?” Harris also allegedly told Wen he was never going to take “your wonder drug,” adding “My 12 gauge promises I won’t.” The message also allegedly references Wen’s background as a Chinese immigrant and uses other offensive, threatening language. Harris is charged with one count of threats transmitted by interstate communication. If convicted, Harris would face a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000. The indictment was originally returned on Sept. 29 and unsealed Tuesday after Harris was arrested. He is scheduled to make an initial appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 13 in U.S. District Court in Plano, Texas.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Players#Health Care#Health And Welfare#Ap
CBS Tampa

Annapolis Couple, Navy Nuclear Engineer & Wife, Charged With Espionage

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Navy nuclear engineer with access to military secrets has been charged with trying to pass information about the design of American nuclear-powered submarines to someone he thought was a representative of a foreign government but who turned out to be an undercover FBI agent, the Justice Department said Sunday. In a criminal complaint detailing espionage-related charges against Jonathan Toebbe, the government said he sold information for nearly the past year to a contact he believed represented a foreign power. That country was not named in the court documents. Read more
MILITARY
wbap.com

Texas Rioter Sentenced To 50 Years

New Boston (AP) – A Texas man linked to the “boogaloo” movement who live-streamed threats to kill police during the January 6 riot at the U.S. capitol was sentenced Friday to 50 years in prison after being convicted of attempted murder of a peace officer. The Texarkana Gazette reports a jury in Bowie County found 38 year old Aaron Caleb Swenson guilty of attempted capital murder of a peace officer, and found that he’d violated the Texas Hate Crimes Act. On Wednesday, before testimony began before the judge, Swenson pleaded guilty to terroristic threatening and evading arrest.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Popculture

Gabby Petito's Death Confirmed, Manner of Death Released by FBI

Authorities released a major update about Gabby Petito's case on Tuesday. Days after remains were discovered in Bridger-Teton National Forest, autopsy results have confirmed that they are those of Petito. According to CNN, Petito's death has been ruled a homicide. 22-year-old Petito disappeared after going on a cross-country trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. Police are currently searching for Laundrie, who went missing amid the investigation into Petito's disappearance.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Denver

Former Colorado Teachers Jonathan & Diana Toebbe Now Accused In Espionage Case

DENVER (CBS4) – Two former Colorado educators will go before a federal judge on Tuesday morning after the FBI says they were caught trying to sell classified nuclear secrets. According to a spokesperson for Kent Denver School, Jonathan and Diana Toebbe worked in the science department of their high school starting in 2005. Federal law enforcement arrested the couple, who now lives in Annapolis, Maryland, over the weekend on charges related to espionage. Jonathan and Diana Toebbe (credit: CBS) Jonathan Toebbe, a former Navy Engineer, earned master’s degree in nuclear engineering at Colorado School of Mines in 2012. According to court documents, in April of...
COLORADO STATE
The Baltimore Sun

Annapolis-based Navy nuclear engineer and his wife charged with trying to pass secrets to a foreign government

A Navy nuclear engineer and his wife, who live in Annapolis, have been arrested on charges of trying to pass secrets to a foreign government, according to a federal court document unsealed Sunday. Jonathan and Diana Toebbe were taken into custody Saturday in Jefferson County, West Virginia, on espionage charges, the Justice Department said in a news release. A federal court filing alleges the ...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Boston 25 News WFXT

California prison guard died after reporting corruption

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — A California prison guard killed himself after reporting corruption and harassment to authorities and cooperating with attorneys suing the state, a newspaper reported Wednesday. Sgt. Kevin Steele, 56, wrote memos to top prison officials early this year in which he said fellow correctional officers in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Annapolis Couple Could Face Life In Prison If Convicted Of Espionage Charges

BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — A Navy nuclear engineer and his wife could both face life in prison if convicted of espionage charges related to a plot to sell military secrets to a foreign government. Jonathan Toebbe, 42, and his wife, Diana, 45, both of Annapolis, appeared Tuesday in federal court in West Virginia to face charges of conspiracy to communicate restricted data and communication of restricted data in violation of the Atomic Energy Act. The couple were ordered to remain in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending the outcomes of their detention hearings on Friday morning. Each of the charges carries...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Popculture

Actress Charged After Police Allegedly Find Drugs During Raid

Pori Moni, a popular Bangladeshi movie star and model, has officially been charged after she was arrested during a drug raid in August. The 28-year-old, who later claimed she was framed, was also granted permanent bail while she awaits trial. Two of her associates, Ashraful Islam Dipu and Kabir Hossain, are also facing charges.
CELEBRITIES
CW33

CW33

Dallas, TX
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
808K+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF, virtual channel 33 (UHF digital channel 32), is a CW-affiliated television station licensed to Dallas, Texas, United States and serving the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex. KDAF is owned by Irving-based Nexstar Media Group. KDAF’s studios are located off the John W. Carpenter Freeway (State Highway 183) in northwest Dallas, and its transmitter is located south of Belt Line Road in Cedar Hill.

 https://www.cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy