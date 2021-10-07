Restaurant chain sends corporate staff to fill in as cooks, cashiers

Vicksburg has a tendency for chain restaurants to fail while local establishments thrive. It begs the question, “Why?”. People on social media are complaining about Starbucks and how it is not open all day. People are saying it’s the supply chain, it’s a staffing problem or it’s a training problem. Many years ago Red Lobster was here, but it didn’t last that long. People speculated on the reasoning behind it, but for whatever reason, it failed. Margaritaville and the Landshark Grill didn’t last for very long either. They spent a bunch of money and really gave Vicksburg a first-class venue, but it failed.

