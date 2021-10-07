CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Restaurant chain sends corporate staff to fill in as cooks, cashiers

By Nexstar Media Wire
CW33
CW33
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(WXIN) – Starting this week, fast-food chain Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers will send about half of its corporate staff out to fill in as fry cooks and cashiers as its locations deal with a staffing shortage, according to Bloomberg. The Louisiana-based restaurant chain is trying to hire 10,000 new restaurant...

cw33.com

Comments / 0

Related
WAPT

Restaurants trying to hire workers to fill high demand

JACKSON, Miss. — Restaurants are one of the hardest-hit industries during the pandemic. With catering being a big part of the holidays, restaurants are trying to fill the high demand. Restaurant owner Jeff Good believes the pandemic is still causing a great deal of stress. "We are all just working...
JACKSON, MS
Washington Post

Warehouse jobs — recently thought of as jobs of the future — are suddenly jobs few workers want

Warehouse jobs were supposed to be the future of the retail industry, offering opportunities for displaced employees and reshaping the American workforce. Amazon, Target, Walmart and other companies pledged to create hundreds of thousands of these positions at competitive wages — and increasingly with perks like free college thrown in — so they could fill the deluge of online orders that began with the coronavirus pandemic and continue unabated.
RETAIL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Daily Mail

'It's all hands on deck': Fast food chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will send HALF of its corporate workers into kitchens to work as fry cooks and cashiers as it struggles to hire staff

Chicken joint Raising Cane's is turning office workers into cashiers and cooks temporarily - putting them up in hotels at company expense - to help shore up its labor force amid a worker shortage and rising wages. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based company will deploy a third of its 750 corporate...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurant Chains#Food Chain#Food Drink#Wxin#Bloomberg#Americans#The Associated Press
Eater

Amid Hiring Apocalypse, Raising Cane’s Is Sending Its Corporate Staff to Work the Fryers

Starting this week, Louisiana-born fast-food chain Raising Cane’s will deploy half of its corporate staff to work in restaurants across the U.S., Bloomberg reports, citing a challenging hiring market and staff shortages across its 530 locations nationwide. In other words: the general premise of Undercover Boss just became part of the company’s working business model.
FOOD & DRINKS
Complex

Raising Cane’s Sends Corporate Employees to Work in Restaurants Amid Staff Shortages

ComplexCon returns to Long Beach Nov. 6 - 7 with hosts J. Balvin and Kristen Noel Crawley, performances by A$AP Rocky and Turnstile, and more shopping and drops. Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers sent hundreds of corporate members this week to various restaurant locations across the United States to help deal with staffing shortages, The Hill reports.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Why Raising Cane’s is enlisting HQ employees to recruit fry cooks and cashiers

Raising Cane’s has sent 200 employees from its corporate headquarters in Dallas—half the workforce there—to its restaurants around the country on a singular mission:. Do whatever they can to hire and onboard 10,000 new workers in the next 50 days. “They are helping interview people, they’re helping attract people, they’re...
DALLAS, TX
drgnews.com

Restaurants feeling equipment supply chain issues

U.S. restaurants feeling supply chain issues for their food products are also contending with issues around upgrading kitchen equipment. Restaurant Business reports it can sometimes take months to get equipment in the door, thanks to a backlog of imports that has left two dozen or more container ships waiting outside of U.S. ports.
RESTAURANTS
vicksburgnews.com

Why do chain restaurants struggle or not succeed in Vicksburg?

Vicksburg has a tendency for chain restaurants to fail while local establishments thrive. It begs the question, “Why?”. People on social media are complaining about Starbucks and how it is not open all day. People are saying it’s the supply chain, it’s a staffing problem or it’s a training problem. Many years ago Red Lobster was here, but it didn’t last that long. People speculated on the reasoning behind it, but for whatever reason, it failed. Margaritaville and the Landshark Grill didn’t last for very long either. They spent a bunch of money and really gave Vicksburg a first-class venue, but it failed.
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

Woman claims Coach intentionally destroys ‘unwanted merchandise’ so ‘no one can use it’

A woman has accused fashion brand Coach of intentionally “slashing” unwanted merchandise despite a portion of the company’s website being dedicated to sustainability.Anna Sacks, who goes by the username @thetrashwalker on TikTok, frequently uses her platform to raise awareness of New York City’s excessive waste, with the TikTok user often documenting the unused “trash” thrown out by pharmacies and supermarkets.In her most recent video, uploaded this week, Sacks revealed that she had purchased multiple destroyed Coach purses from @dumpsterdivingmama, with Sacks claiming that each of the bags had been intentionally ruined, “which is Coach’s policy”.“Welcome to my first unboxing...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Paste Magazine

The Best—and Worst—Restaurant Chain Tacos

Few foods are as celebrated, replicated, or fiercely defended as the beloved taco. The Mexican staple has been adopted into America’ s (if not the world’s) everyday diet, making it prime material for countless adaptations and cultural variations. This includes the American rifts on the dish that ushered in crunchy tortilla shells, packet seasonings, shredded yellow cheese, and an affinity for ground meat that vaguely resembles traditional asada. There’s undeniably a lot of debate surrounding tacos, especially amongst those who consider themselves purists. However, your favorite taco will always reign supreme, whether it’s Mexican street style, Tex-Mex, or a vegan alternative from the new hip spot in town. And then there’s another branch of tacos that exists in a category of their own: the restaurant chain taco.
RESTAURANTS
CW33

CW33

Dallas, TX
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
808K+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF, virtual channel 33 (UHF digital channel 32), is a CW-affiliated television station licensed to Dallas, Texas, United States and serving the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex. KDAF is owned by Irving-based Nexstar Media Group. KDAF’s studios are located off the John W. Carpenter Freeway (State Highway 183) in northwest Dallas, and its transmitter is located south of Belt Line Road in Cedar Hill.

 https://www.cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy