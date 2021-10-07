Which Colorado Industries Have Grown During the Pandemic?

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, companies and businesses worldwide have struggled to maintain their operations. Employers are also struggling to keep their workers as the level of operations goes down. In Colorado, the situation is not as different as in other economies. Despite the extreme effects of the pandemic, the economic situation in cities such as Denver has remained resilient and diverse, enabling some industries to grow in the process. Here is a list of the Colorado industries that seemed to benefit during the pandemic.