CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

AN NCS PREMIERE: BURIAL –“INNER GATEWAYS TO THE SLUMBERING EQUILIBIRUM AT THE CENTER OF THE COSMOS”

nocleansinging.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday we present our second track premiere from the debut album by the Italian death metal band Burial in advance of its October 29 release by Everlasting Spew Records. When presenting the first premiere, a track named “Halls of the Formless Unraveler“, we summed up the music as “both hideous and haunting, assaulting and anguished, unearthly and oppressive,” with “the capacity to hypnotize, and to create harrowing emotional disturbances”.

www.nocleansinging.com

Comments / 0

Related
nocleansinging.com

AN NCS INTERVIEW: LUCIFER

(DJ Jet returns to NCS with the following interview of Johanna Platow Andersson, vocalist of the Swedish/German band Lucifer, whose new album Lucifer IV will be released on October 29th by Century Media. Credit for all photos accompanying the interview goes to Ester Segarra.) Johanna we must start at the...
MUSIC
nocleansinging.com

AN NCS INTERVIEW: SELF HYPNOSIS

(If you’re not fascinated by this interview and eager to give this band’s music a chance, there’s something wrong with you. There, we said it, and mean it. We thank Comrade Aleks and Kris Clayton for the time they devoted to this discussion.) Kris Clayton, who did some strange things...
MUSIC
nocleansinging.com

OVERFLOWING STREAMS (PART 1): AQUILUS, BLACK CRUCIFIXION, BORNHOLM, CADAVERIC FUMES, COLOTYPHUS, EXISTENTIA

I’m trying to take advantage of a bit of free time to make the end of the week a less overwhelming time to gather up new songs and videos I’d like to recommend. Well, that’s the idea anyway, even though I’m pretty damned sure it will still be overwhelming by Friday, even after what I’m doing today. Such is the continuing deluge of new metal.
MUSIC
EDMTunes

PARKER – Gateway

Years worth of work finally comes to fruition in Parker’s debut album Gateway. The LA-based producer’s biggest project to date, GATEWAY tugs at heartstrings and oozes danceable flavor from beginning to end. A unique amalgamation of sound, GATEWAY tugs at heartstrings and oozes danceable flavor from beginning to end. With his production prowess on full display, PARKER shamelessly bulldozes genre constraints with his striking reinventions of future bass, drum and bass, deep house, and mid-tempo. GATEWAY covers an incredible amount of sonic ground – influences of alternative, indie rock, and hip-hop pepper select tunes while the tracklist’s remainders bubble with the artist’s trademark jubilant essence. As elated synths whir and resounding kick-snare combos fuse with driving basslines, PARKER’s debut album leaves a lasting impression on the listener from start to finish.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cosmos#Ncs#Titanic#The Center Of The Cosmos#Italian#Everlasting Spew Records
nocleansinging.com

SHORT BUT SWEET (SHADES OF BLACK EDITION): SØRGELIG, IKU-TURSO, MISANTHROPÆ

Time is always fleeting, but I kidnapped enough of it to write some brief reviews and heart-felt recommendations for three very recent short releases that have captivated me (maybe especially because more often than not I’m angry and depressed these days). The SHADES OF BLACK reference in the post title is intended to provide the clue that this is all black metal, but no two of these releases sound alike.
ROCK MUSIC
nocleansinging.com

WAXING LYRICAL: DECLINE OF THE I

(Andy Synn brings us another episode in his series about lyrics in Metal, and today the responses come from A.K. of the French band Decline of the I, whose latest album Johannes was released last spring by Agonia Records.) I know it’s been a little while since we last published...
MUSIC
nocleansinging.com

SHADES OF BLACK: CROCELL, HEATHEN DEITY, BØG

Last Thursday I seized on the chance to insert SHADES OF BLACK into the work-week with a trio of EPs as a way of trying to clear out a backlog of reviews that had been percolating in my head. I’ve decided to do the same thing today. Rather than include the usual scattering of advance tracks from forthcoming releases I’m focusing entirely on albums and EPs that are already out in the world.
MUSIC
The Independent

Review: K-pop ENHYPEN’s debut album is a joyfully delight

“Dimension: Dilemma” by ENHYPEN (BELIFT)ENHYPEN takes its own advice seriously. Track “Go Big or Go Home” could very well describe the K-pop group's attitude to its first studio album “Dimension: Dilemma.” Its understated musical vibe belies its flawlessness and impact.The septet’s highly anticipated first full record (they have already released two very well received EPs in the last 10 months) will delight with its carousel of well-executed genres. The eight tracks move easily between rock, some R&B and hip-hop, with a little garage thrown in, all underscored by very smooth pop and electro. Lead single “Tamed-Dashed” is a New Wave...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
zeldauniverse.net

Yuga’s Art Gallery: Eternal Slumber

I’ve always been a hard-working student, wanting to do my best and aiming for the highest grade. Lately, the past weeks of my life have been filled with assignments, group projects, and homework that need to be done. I know I only have myself to blame for the heavy workload as I decided to take an extra class on the side this semester, but recently, I’ve found myself staying up too late and waking up earlier than I should to rest for at least eight full hours. With my newly developed habits, it’s no surprise that I’ve been feeling more tired than usual lately.
VISUAL ART
thefocus.news

Marvin Winan is engaged but who is fiancée Deneen Carter?

News that Marvin Winan got engaged hit social media on 7 October 2021 and now everyone is curious about who his lucky fiancée is. Marvin Winans, pastor and member of gospel quartet The Winans, announced he had got engaged while speaking at his Detroit church, The Perfecting Church. Although he...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
DoYouRemember?

See What Elvira, Mistress Of The Dark, Looks Like Now

You may remember watching Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, on Elvira’s Movie Macabre each week. Elvira was played by Cassandra Peterson and you won’t believe what she looks like in real life! Cassandra has admitted in the past that she always loved the horror movie genre. When she was a kid, she would much rather play with horror-themed toys instead of Barbies. Later, she worked as a go-go dancer before she started working as an actress.
MOVIES
1029thebuzz.com

Scientists Claim The Scariest Horror Movie Ever Made

For the second year in a row, The Science Of Scare Project examined horror movies to “scientifically” determine the scariest movie based on the impact they have on your heart rate. The 2021 project examined 250 “victims” to 40 of the world’s scariest and best horror movies, from classics to...
MOVIES
Distractify

R&B Singer Emani 22 Has Reportedly Passed Away at Age 22

R&B singer Emani 22 — born Emani Johnson — has reportedly passed away. She was just 22 years old. Emani 22, who is also known for her singles “Heartbreak Hotel” and “Dripomatic,” is believed to have died in Los Angeles. However, since false death rumors tend to run rampant, it can be hard to believe the news. But, it looks like it's true.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Best Life

7 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

There's something to be said for the movie theater experience. The aroma of hot, buttered popcorn, the excitement of the Coming Attractions, the massive screen…but there are also tons of benefits to having your next film festival at home. You can wear your pajamas, for example. You won't have to deal with annoying audience members talking through the most important parts. And, best of all, it's basically free. Read on to find out which movies are new to Netflix and plan your own at-home lineup for the weekend.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

An Underrated Stephen King Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

It feels as though barely a week goes by without a new Stephen King adaptation being announced for film or television, which probably isn’t too far from the truth. As of right now, there are currently eighteen feature films and seven episodic projects in development, eight if you include J.J. Abrams’ Shining prequel series Overlook that wasn’t picked up by HBO Max.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

This Banned Horror Film Is Too Disgusting For Most To Watch This Halloween

Everyone is down for a good scare during Halloween and one of the best ways to get them is by watching horror films. While there are classics like The Shining and modern hits like Midsommar to watch, some fans have tried to seek out things far darker then could ever appear in cinemas.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston shares intimate bedroom photo in honour of special milestone

Jennifer Aniston celebrated a very special birthday on Monday – her dog Lord Chesterfield turned one. To mark the special occasion, the Friends star shared several pictures of him taken over the past year, but it was the ones of him now that got fans talking – as they appear to show Jennifer in her birthday suit.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy