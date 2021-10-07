AN NCS PREMIERE: BURIAL –“INNER GATEWAYS TO THE SLUMBERING EQUILIBIRUM AT THE CENTER OF THE COSMOS”

I’ve always been a hard-working student, wanting to do my best and aiming for the highest grade. Lately, the past weeks of my life have been filled with assignments, group projects, and homework that need to be done. I know I only have myself to blame for the heavy workload as I decided to take an extra class on the side this semester, but recently, I’ve found myself staying up too late and waking up earlier than I should to rest for at least eight full hours. With my newly developed habits, it’s no surprise that I’ve been feeling more tired than usual lately.

