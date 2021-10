ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A transgender woman had no connection to the Arlington apartment complex where she was found with a fatal gunshot Thursday night, according to police, family and friends. Another driver pulling into the Madrid Apartments off Furrs Street on the city’s north side, found Kièr Solomon in the driver’s seat of her own car, with a door open and the engine running. She died in the emergency room at a local hospital. Arlington Police Investigate Murder Of Transgender Woman (Credit: Facebook/Kièr Solomon) Police said they spoke to someone who heard a gunshot sometime around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, but were still looking...

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO