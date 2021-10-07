Digital Metal & Etteplan announce design optimisation partnership for metal binder jet users
Digital Metal has announced a partnership with engineering company Etteplan that will provide new and existing users of metal binder jet technology with design support. The strategic partnership aims to offer design optimisation solutions for Digital Metal’s binder jetting processes, ensuring that customers receive ‘the full benefit of the technology’ from idea to complete component.www.tctmagazine.com
Comments / 0