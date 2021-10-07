CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

10 Fall-Inspired Jackets for Men

houstoniamag.com
 5 days ago

The products listed here were independently selected by a member of the editorial staff. Should you choose to purchase a product through a link on this page, we may receive an affiliate commission. Now that fall has begun to settle in and more are going back to work, shopping is...

www.houstoniamag.com

Comments / 0

 

Wwd.com

Issey Miyake RTW Spring 2022

Satoshi Kondo turned to traditional craft techniques for this imaginative — and rich — collection of undulating organic shapes and blurred color on loose and flowing silhouettes. The theme was under-the-sea, and models in the show film swayed like tendrils of seaweed in their sculptural knits, or danced on their...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Refinery29

Flat Shoes Are Back! Here Are 5 Styles We’re Wearing This Autumn

For some, the high heel is a tool of the patriarchy and a symbol of hypersexualisation. For others, it is simply a shoe that becomes uncomfortable five minutes into wearing it. Controversial reputation aside though, most fashion lovers can agree that the high heel is a feat of engineering. Coming in every colour, shape and style imaginable, heels are often regarded as the most imaginative footwear out there.
APPAREL
Page Six

Gigi Hadid’s Free People jacket is a fall must-have

Page Six may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links. When Gigi Hadid isn't strutting down a runway or red carpet, you'll probably find her rocking a cozy outfit on the streets of New York City, where she resides most of the year. Last...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Houston, TX
Lifestyle
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Italy, TX
In Style

Your Next Go-To Fall Jacket Is $33 on Amazon

Even though fall has officially started, some days feel like summer still — which makes planning your outfit for the day tricky. What does one wear when mornings are mostly chilly and the afternoons feel like you're at the beach? Think layers. On those fall days where it feels like you have to dress for multiple seasons, it's best to start your outfit with your outer layer, a staple fall jacket. Don't have one yet? You're in luck. Shoppers swear by this essential utility coat that's just $33.
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

5 Trends That Will Influence Women’s Fashion Next Fall

As varsity motifs, loose fits and skin-revealing cutouts gain momentum in women’s fashion this fall, designers and retailers are already considering their evolution for Fall/Winter 2022. The tell-tale signs already appear, evident in art, pop culture, consumer behavior and other product categories, according to a new Trendalytics report. Using a proprietary algorithm, the product intelligence company identified five women’s wear themes and trends that are likely to grow over the next year. While the pandemic continues to weigh on creativity and manufacturing, and reinforce demand for practicality and versatility, macrotrends are shifting the winds. Here’s a closer look at what’s in store...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

6 Major Jacket Trends That Are About to Drop for Fall

Fall is all about layers, which means one thing: jackets. While I'm always very happy to slip into all of the fun summer things, I get equally excited when fall rolls around and I'm able to start transitioning to jacket weather again. After all, I tend to live in pieces like blazers, so I'm always ready for the new-season takes.
APPAREL
DFW Community News

Our Favorite Puffer Jackets For Women This Fall

Looking for something a bit more stylish than your classic puffer jacket? A cropped or longline quilted coat can highlight personal style and still keep out the cold. Searching for a happy-medium level of warmth? Try a puffer vest instead for a sleeve-free look. And if you’re looking for a...
APPAREL
Mens Journal

Best Men’s Flannel Shirts for Fall 2021

The days are growing shorter, the temperature is dropping, and the leaves are changing colors. That can only mean one thing: Flannel season is back. For fall and even winter weather, flannel shirts are rarely a bad choice. They’re warm, comfortable, and will match just about anything—the perfect garment for casual wear.
APPAREL
A Cup of Jo

Three Ways to Style Boots With Pants

For the past few years, since we started wearing and raving about Nisolo boots, we’ve gotten 872,435,682 comments asking how to style them with jeans. “How do we wear boots without exposing bare ankles?” a reader named G.N. recently asked. “I hope to wear them all winter but can’t figure out how.” So! We turned to stylist Kendra Smoot, who shared three ideas…
APPAREL
digg.com

The Best Men’s Boots For Fall 2021

There are loads of excellent boot options covered in this piece, but we want to call out the Greenflex by Astorflex specifically. They're handmade in Italy, and created with sustainability in mind. They're something special. It took a long, long time for the summer stickiness to wane, but pleasant fall...
APPAREL
Newswise

A jacket from a jacket from a jacket ...

Newswise — At first glance, it's a normal rain jacket: three layers of polyester, a lining on the inside, a water vapor-permeable membrane on top and water-repellent fabric on the outside, with a hood. But the zipper makes you wonder. Instead of ending at collar height, it pulls up over the forehead ... – who would pull it that far?
ENVIRONMENT
wearegreenbay.com

Trendy Tuesday: Animal print shear jacket for fall

(WFRV) – Today’s Trendy Tuesday adds some animal print to you wardrobe with this shear jacket from Furs and Clothing of Distinction. It’s a great addition to your fall collection at only $59.99, available in sizes S – XL. Shop local, either in store, curbside pick-up, or through shipping at...
GREEN BAY, WI
InsideHook

Products of the Week: Waxed Jackets, Swedish Backpacks and a Picture Frame-Inspired Smart Display

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits. Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we'll parse through the best of them. Today: Buck Mason's big outerwear project, a customizable carry-all, and the newest Amazon home goods.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

8 best men’s waterproof jackets for walking that are lightweight and warm

Walking has had something of a rebrand in the past 18 months. Previously the pursuit of dedicated ramblers and hikers, it’s become a popular activity for all ages as people have looked to exercise and socialise while adhering to various Covid restrictions and advice.As any newbie will have discovered though, it’s not as simple as just slipping on some trainers and heading for a stroll. To be properly prepared for whatever the environment throws at you, it’s worth investing in some versatile kit that can hold its own when the sun is shining, but can also get you out of...
APPAREL
InsideHook

The 30 Best Fall Jackets for 2021, No Matter Your Style

We don’t need to tell you that the rapidly dropping temps mean fall is here – we’re sure you’ve already gaged that from the shortening days and uptick in all things pumpkin-flavored. We also don’t need to tell you that fall means a jacket upgrade is in order. The more discerning among you are probably already bookmarking potential outwear purchases.
APPAREL
greenweddingshoes.com

Spanish-Inspired Fall Bridal Shower Inspiration with Vibrant Colors + Decor

Fall in California is a season like no other! The temps drop (slightly) and the sunlight takes on a warm glow that’s enough to warrant a fresh pair of boots. But there’s no escaping the laid-back Cali vibe of it all, and this bridal shower inspiration combines the best of California and autumn into one. Calling on the location as muse, Muckenthaler Mansion in Fullerton led the way with its Spanish-inspired architecture. We’re talking beautiful archways, terracotta tiles, and rich, warm colors.
BEAUTY & FASHION
robbreport.com

8 Stylish Men’s Shirt Jackets That’ll Keep You Warm This Fall

Cooler weather presents a challenge for many of us. Gone are the days when we can comfortably leave the house in shirtsleeves, but it’s not quite cold enough to break out our winter gear yet. Sure, there are sport coats and suit jackets but, especially given today’s anything-goes office dress codes, what’s a more relaxed alternative?
APPAREL

