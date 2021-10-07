CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparently Someone Doesn't Want You To Buy Our Copymouse Shirt

By Leigh Beadon
Tech Dirt
 5 days ago

You may remember that, a couple years ago, our line of Copying Is Not Theft t-shirts and other gear was suddenly taken down by Teespring (now just called Spring) — first based on the completely false assertion that it contained third-party content that we didn't have the rights to use, then (after a very unhelpful discussion with their IP Escalations department) because it apparently violated some other policy that they refused to specify. That prompted us to open a new Techdirt Gear store on Threadless, where we've launched many of our old designs and all our new ones since the takedown. But we also kept the Spring store active for people who preferred it and for some old designs that we hadn't yet moved — and a few weeks ago the site's takedown regime struck again, wiping out our line of Copymouse gear that had lived there for nearly five years. So, once again, we've relaunched the design over on Threadless:

