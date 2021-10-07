HOROSCOPE 10/08/2021

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Use the moon to spot Jupiter and Saturn this week in the evening sky. On the nights of Wednesday, October 13 to Friday, October 15 the moon, just past the first quarter, will pass near the planets. Jupiter will be easy to spot since it is brighter than any star. It and Saturn, which is a little fainter, both travel along the ecliptic which is the sun’s path. Saturn will appear to be a few inches to the left of Jupiter as viewed from here in South Florida. If you remember in 2020, the pair of plants made headlines appearing very close together. It was known as the great conjunction and it won’ happen for another 20 years. Although they are still noticeably close, they will appear to become farther and farther apart in the near-term. Dry air moved in over the weekend so it may be a good chance to take advantage of the clear skies and spot the two planets.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO