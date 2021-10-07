CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

HOROSCOPE 10/08/2021

Ocean City Today
 5 days ago

ARIES – Mar 21/Apr 20. Aries, be gentle with your approach this week as you look to persuade someone. You don’t want to scare anyone away by being too flashy or forward. This is a great time to go out and try to grab yourself a bargain, Taurus. Head to a thrift store or garage sale, or even test your negotiation skills at a car dealership.

www.oceancitytoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Oroville Mercury-Register

Horoscopes Oct. 10, 2021: Mario Lopez, spend time with people who excite you

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Jodi Lyn O’Keefe, 43; Mario Lopez, 48; Wendi McLendon-Covey, 52; Nora Roberts, 71. Happy Birthday: Take a walk on the wild side to find out what you are truly capable of doing. Explore, expand and embrace what life has to offer. Spend time with people who excite you and motivate you to challenge yourself and rise to any occasion that looks promising. It’s time to gather your experience, knowledge and enthusiasm, and shoot for the stars. Your numbers are 5, 11, 17, 24, 35, 42, 46.
CELEBRITIES
CBS Miami

Look Up To See The Moon Passing Jupiter And Saturn This Week

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Use the moon to spot Jupiter and Saturn this week in the evening sky. On the nights of Wednesday, October 13 to Friday, October 15 the moon, just past the first quarter, will pass near the planets. Jupiter will be easy to spot since it is brighter than any star. It and Saturn, which is a little fainter, both travel along the ecliptic which is the sun’s path. Saturn will appear to be a few inches to the left of Jupiter as viewed from here in South Florida. If you remember in 2020, the pair of plants made headlines appearing very close together. It was known as the great conjunction and it won’ happen for another 20 years. Although they are still noticeably close, they will appear to become farther and farther apart in the near-term. Dry air moved in over the weekend so it may be a good chance to take advantage of the clear skies and spot the two planets.
MIAMI, FL
purewow.com

Your Weekly Horoscopes: October 10 to 16, 2021

Our never ending “summer break” concludes this week when Saturn stations direct on the 10th. Since May, the planet of discipline, structure and responsibilities has been retrograde, allowing us to consider what’s really worth the effort. Now, we must—slowly but surely—move ahead with the plan. Luckily, this week brings a series of uplifting and supportive aspects as an antidote to the tense, passive aggressive fog that’s hung over the last few weeks. Venus sextiles both Mercury retrograde and Saturn, connecting our thoughts with our actions. Then, on the 15th, the sun makes a trine to expansive Jupiter—an aspect that’s like sunshine on a cloudy day—found in the birth charts of Orlando Bloom and Cameron Diaz, both known for their smile. There’s positivity to spare. Let’s lap it up.
LIFESTYLE
elpaisanoonline.com

Weekly Horoscopes: October 4-10

This week doing a good deed might not be the most pleasant thing to do. Following your conscience can be rewarding. Doing what is right is very fulfilling. Therefore be ready to be rewarded back for your good deeds. Pisces. This week will be a great time to reflect on...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horoscope#Taurus#Gemini#Libra#Scorpio#Capricorn
astrologyzone.com

Sagittarius Horoscope for October 2021

I am so happy to send you my October forecast because it is an unusual one. Despite the fact that Mercury will be retrograde until October 18 (almost always an annoying aspect causing delays and mix-ups), you can nevertheless look forward to a splendid month, filled with many magnificent aspects sprinkled throughout October. I feel these coming jewel-like aspects will be so strong, you may not be ruffled too much by Mercury retrograde. After all, you do have experience with little Mercury and can outwit many of his antics.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy