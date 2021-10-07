CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
95.7 The Game announces new lineup that debuts Monday

By Steiny And Guru, The Morning Roast With Bonta And Shasky, Willard Dibs, Damon Ratto, Kolsky And Company
95.7 The Game
95.7 The Game
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IZyvT_0cKGqPNe00

A big day and big things to come at 95.7 The Game. Along with the addition of Mark Willard, a new lineup will debut Monday.

"The Morning Roast" with Bonta Hill and Joe Shasky will now be 6-9 AM.

Mark Willard, who joins 95.7 The Game after a 2 ½ year run at KNBR, and Dan Dibley will on 9-12 PM.

Matt Steinmetz and Daryle "The Guru" Johnson 12-3 PM.

Damon Bruce and Ray Ratto 3-6 PM.

Matt Kolsky 6-10 PM.

FULL new 95.7 The Game lineup below:

95.7 The Game

95.7 The Game

San Francisco, CA
All the top sports stories from the Bay Area, including the Golden State Warriors, San Francisco 49ers, Giants and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/957thegame

