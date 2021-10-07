95.7 The Game announces new lineup that debuts Monday

A big day and big things to come at 95.7 The Game. Along with the addition of Mark Willard, a new lineup will debut Monday.

"The Morning Roast" with Bonta Hill and Joe Shasky will now be 6-9 AM.

Mark Willard, who joins 95.7 The Game after a 2 ½ year run at KNBR, and Dan Dibley will on 9-12 PM.

Matt Steinmetz and Daryle "The Guru" Johnson 12-3 PM.

Damon Bruce and Ray Ratto 3-6 PM.

Matt Kolsky 6-10 PM.

FULL new 95.7 The Game lineup below: