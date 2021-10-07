Photos, videos show intense flooding in North Carolina mountains following heavy rain
Floodwaters swept across parts of Western North Carolina as rain soaked the region on Thursday, photos and videos show. McDowell County issued a state of emergency on Thursday afternoon after it reported more than 7 inches of rain fell in some places. “Life-threatening flash flooding” from storms led to water rescues and swollen streams, according to the McDowell County 911/Emergency Management Facebook page.www.charlotteobserver.com
Comments / 2