CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Trader Appeals Against IRS for Gaining Access to Crypto Records Without Notice

By Savannah Fortis
beincrypto.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA New Hampshire-based crypto trader prepares his case against the IRS before the 1st Circuit Court of Appeals. James Harper claims the IRS overstepped his constitutional rights when the department got a hold of his transaction records. In 2019 the IRS sent letters to Coinbase crypto traders regarding reporting of crypto trades for taxation purposes. After which, the IRS received an additional $25 million in revenue from crypto taxes.

beincrypto.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Crypto user asks 1st Circuit to curtail IRS collection of records

(Reuters) - It’s no secret that the Internal Revenue Service suspects thousands of cryptocurrency users of underreporting their tax liability. In 2017, the IRS won a ruling that granted the government access to transaction records belonging to more than 10,000 customers of the virtual currency exchange Coinbase Inc. Last April, the government obtained a similar ruling to see records from Circle Internet Financial Inc.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CoinTelegraph

Crypto tax ‘a top enforcement priority,’ reminds IRS Commissioner

The United States Internal Revenue Service continues to propose new tax reforms to regulate the crypto investments in the U.S., with the latest notice sharing tax obligations for the marijuana industry. The notice, signed by IRS Small Business/Self-Employed Division Commissioner De Lon Harris, reflects the priorities of the United States...
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Trader#Civil Liberties Alliance#The 1st Circuit#The Supreme Court#Cic Services Llc#Aia
wallstreetwindow.com

Former Fed President: Government Snooping on Bank Transactions Over $600 a “Massive Search Without a Search Warrant” – Jon Miltimore

A proposal from the Biden Administration that would require banks to monitor personal accounts and report all financial transactions over $600 to the IRS is under fire. On Tuesday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen defended the proposal on CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” calling the collection of financial information “routine” after some in the banking community criticized it as an unprecedented invasion of privacy.
U.S. POLITICS
ambcrypto.com

No deferral on taxation law, South Korea to tax crypto gains 2022 onwards

As the laws are getting stricter in South Korea, tax filings in the country will also include crypto earnings from 1 January 2022, as per local reports. Earlier, South Korean authorities were mulling over postponing the tax code until 1 January 2023. Noh Woong-rae, a member of the ruling Democratic...
INCOME TAX
hngn.com

Is $1,400 Stimulus Check For Social Security Recipients Likely To Happen? Senior Citizen Group Urges Congress To Support Proposal

The American Rescue Plan provided many people with a $1,400 stimulus check in March. But, at this point, the chances of a fourth stimulus check in the near future are slim. This is because the economy has improved dramatically in the last six months, making the case for extensive help more difficult at this time. However, while the general population may not require more stimulus payment, some proponents argue that seniors on Social Security should be an exception.
BUSINESS
beincrypto.com

Warren Drafts ‘Ransom Disclosure Act’ as Ransomware Attacks Increase

Two U.S. officials proposed a new bill which targets victims and hackers involved in ransomware attacks amidst a rise in incidences. The legislation proposes victims of ransomware attacks in the U.S. file an incident report within 48 hours of payment. Senator Elizabeth Warren and House Representative Deborah Ross proposed the bill titled ‘Ransom Disclosure Act’.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
IRS
CBS Atlanta

Child Tax Credit: When Will Your October Payment Arrive?

(CBS Detroit) — The fourth Child Tax Credit payment from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) goes out later this week. But parents are wondering when exactly the money will be deposited. Last month’s check came on September 15 for those with direct deposit, or soon after for those depending on the U.S. postal system. This month’s payment will be sent on Friday, October 15. Advance payments will continue next month and the following month, thanks to the American Rescue Plan passed back in March. Though another round of stimulus checks seems to have been shelved, Democratic lawmakers are looking to...
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Motley Fool

Social Security Checks Will Be Much Bigger in 2022. That's Bad News for Retirees

Social Security retirees are on track to get the largest annual raise in history. This isn't good news because retirees may be left with less money overall. In 2022, Social Security retirees will likely receive a Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) equal to 6% to 6.1% of their benefits, according to the Senior Citizens League. This is the biggest benefit increase in decades and will leave the average retiree with about $93.20 more in their monthly checks.
BUSINESS
@JohnLocke

Garland Goes to War Against American Families

Miranda Devine writes in the New York Post about the U.S. attorney general’s misguided attack on families. Only a fool pokes a mama bear, but that’s Merrick Garland for you. The attorney general thought to be such a moderate that 20 Republicans confirmed his nomination turns out to be a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
401ktv.com

Retirement Age Shifts Due to Pandemic

Retirement age shifts have been attributed to the global pandemic. Covid-19 has dramatically altered Americans’ retirement plans. A new study from Northwestern Mutual, found that 35% of American workers have decided to revise their target retirement age. This includes a change in plans to either delay or postpone their retirement age. Almost a quarter (24%) expect to retire later than planned, while 11% plan to retire earlier. The Northwestern Mutual study indicates Gen Zs and Millennials plan to retire prior to age 60 – the former at 59.4 and the latter at 59.5. The average age people expect to retire is 62.6, down from 63.4 in 2020. The pandemic has caused Americans to adjust their retirement age timelines. Interestingly, some are feeling confident enough to retire sooner. At the same time others have decided to delay their exiting the workforce.
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

U.S. Supreme Court Rejects Case Involving Trump-Aligned Lawyer Eastman

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to hear a California Republican club's challenge to a private organization's cancellation of a 2017 event at a city-owned property in Pasadena that was to have featured a conservative lawyer later aligned with former President Donald Trump. The justices turned...
PASADENA, CA
The Motley Fool

Could Social Security Recipients Score Another Stimulus Check?

It's been months since Americans have received direct stimulus payments. One senior advocacy group is calling for a new round of checks for Social Security beneficiaries. Back in March, many people enjoyed a $1,400 stimulus check thanks to the American Rescue Plan. But at this point, the likelihood of there being a fourth stimulus check in the near term is low. That's because the economy has improved tremendously over the past six months, and right now, it's harder to make the case for widespread aid.
PERSONAL FINANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy