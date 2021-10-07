Trader Appeals Against IRS for Gaining Access to Crypto Records Without Notice
A New Hampshire-based crypto trader prepares his case against the IRS before the 1st Circuit Court of Appeals. James Harper claims the IRS overstepped his constitutional rights when the department got a hold of his transaction records. In 2019 the IRS sent letters to Coinbase crypto traders regarding reporting of crypto trades for taxation purposes. After which, the IRS received an additional $25 million in revenue from crypto taxes.beincrypto.com
