Former owner Mike Ashley has claimed that the £305m Saudi-backed takeover bid was not the highest offer received but that he felt it “would deliver the best for Newcastle United”. The takeover, which sees Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund take an 80% majority stake in the club, was finally completed yesterday after the Premier League “received legally binding assurances that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will not control Newcastle United Football Club”.The takeover brings Ashley’s reviled tenure on Tyneside to an end, however, the outgoing owner insisted “money wasn’t the only consideration” in finally selling the club. “I would like...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 4 DAYS AGO