Janice Dean: Happy birthday, Fox News

By Janice Dean
foxwilmington.com
 6 days ago

I want to thank you and the people who work here for being my second family. You are a place that has stood by me, through triumphs and tragedy, and shared many of the important moments of my life on television. Almost two decades ago, I moved to New York...

enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie's Sister Unknowingly Spills Strong Proof Family Knows His Whereabouts

Brian Laundrie's sister gave information that contradicted the family's initial statement. As the search for Laundrie intensifies, more questionable details about his disappearance started to emerge. This time, his sister's previous claims put the family's story under suspicion. On September 17, Laundrie's sister Cassandra spoke to ABC's "Good Morning America"...
FLORIDA STATE
State
New York State
Ok Magazine

Duane 'Dog The Bounty Hunter' Chapman Claims Gabby Petito Was Overheard 'Yelling' By Vacationers, Says Brian Laundrie Would Grab Her Mouth To Silence Her

Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman believes he has learned new details regarding Gabby Petito’s relationship with Brian Laundrie. In an interview with The Sun, the TV personality claimed to know that Petito was “very verbal” during alleged altercations with Laundrie, who is suspected to have been physically abusive to his now-deceased fiancée.
PETS
TVShowsAce

Johannah Duggar Snubbed By Family On Her Birthday

Former Counting On star Johannah Duggar is celebrating her Sweet 16! Her birthday was Monday, but it doesn’t look like she got much attention for this big milestone birthday. So, what happened?. For some reason, the Duggar family didn’t post on social media about Johannah’s birthday. As fans may know,...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

‘Shameless’ Actor and Comedian Ricarlo Flanagan Dead at 40

Ricarlo Flanagan, known for his comedy and time as Davey on Shameless has died at the age of 40. He had most recently appeared in Room 104. Stu Golfman of KMR Talent spoke with Deadline about the passing of Flanagan. “Ricarlo was one of the nicest people I have ever met in my life and a joy to work for. He will be missed dearly.”
CELEBRITIES
Person
Janice Dean
Audacy

'Oz' actor Granville Adams dies at 58

After a battle with cancer, actor Granville Adams has passed away at the age of 58. Adams was primarily known for his six seasons of work on HBO’s gritty prison drama, “Oz,” where he played Zahir Arif, a burglar who finds salvation in Islam while incarcerated. Adams revealed on an...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Ginger Zee apologizes to fans as she delivers frustrating news

Good Morning America's Ginger Zee was set to celebrate some exciting news this month but has sadly been forced to give an update she wasn't expecting. The much-loved TV star and her fans have been eagerly anticipating the release of her heartfelt book, A Little Closer to Home, but now they'll have to wait longer.
CELEBRITIES
talesbuzz.com

DWTS alumni would love to replace Tyra Banks as the show’s host

People are complaining more and more lately over Dancing With the Stars host Tyra Banks. If people want a former DWTS alumni to replace her, one just threw their name in the hat. Banks is an executive producer for Dancing With the Stars, so her job is probably secure, no...
TV & VIDEOS
#Fox News
nickiswift.com

The Tragic Death Of Jamie Lee Curtis' Brother

Jamie Lee Curtis has a big family, mainly thanks to her father's active love life. In addition to Jamie, the legendary actor Tony Curtis fathered five other children with his first three wives. While the "Some Like It Hot" star married a total of six times, his three latter marriages produced no children, according to Biography. With "Psycho" star Janet Leigh, to whom he was married between 1951 and 1962, Tony had two daughters: Kelly, born in 1956, and Jamie, born in 1958. The marriage fell apart when he became involved with 17-year-old German actor Christine Kaufmann, with whom he had shared the screen in "Taras Bulba."
CELEBRITIES
spoilertv.com

Ordinary Joe - Happy Birthday Jenny - Advance Preview

Episode three of Ordinary Joe is a bit quieter than the first two episodes. Now don't get me wrong, we get some interesting history in all three versions of Joe's life, but this one spends some time on the supporting characters in all of the stories. The entire episode also takes place during all of the Jennys' birthday. Read on for some teasers.
TV SERIES
Entertainment
TV & Videos
Variety

Steve Harvey Renews Radio-Syndication Deal Through End of 2026 (EXCLUSIVE)

Steve Harvey is set to stay on the radio airwaves for at least another five years. The multihyphenate entertainer and host renewed his contract with Premiere Networks, iHeartMedia’s radio-syndication arm, to continue hosting “The Steve Harvey Morning Show” through the end of 2026. The program regularly ranks as the top syndicated morning radio show in the U.S., available on more than 100 stations and on the iHeartRadio app. Additionally, Harvey will continue to work with Premiere on a variety of projects, including development and creation of new programming and promotions, community and charitable endeavors, and events. Created by Harvey in September 2000, “The...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Last Week Tonight With John Oliver’ Mocks ‘Fox & Friends’ Host For Christopher Columbus Obsession

Ahead of Indigenous Peoples Day, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver mocked Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade who can’t help but discuss his love of Christopher Columbus any chance he gets while on the air. The popular HBO late-night series aired clips of Kilmeade praising the Italian explorer for discovering the Americas, an area that was already inhabited by natives. “If you read one reputable book on Columbus, and still don’t think we should have a Columbus Day, you’re not paying attention,” he said in one such clip. President Joe Biden declared October 11 as Indigenous Peoples’ Day—the same day as Columbus...
SOCIETY
Reality Tea

Meghan King Married Joe Biden’s Nephew Within 3 Weeks Of Dating

We all love a happy ending. And it looks like Meghan King got hers. Just a few short weeks ago, she revealed that she was dating President Joe Biden’s nephew, Cuffe Owens. She announced it via Instagram in a post that read, “Trying my best to avoid any cheesy introductions like ‘my main squeeze’ … […] The post Meghan King Married Joe Biden’s Nephew Within 3 Weeks Of Dating appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS Atlanta

Penn & Teller: Fool Us – ‘Happy Birthday!’

GUEST APPEARANCE BY JUDY GOLD — Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out. Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The TV audience watches along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets. The magicians featured in the episode include Amanda Nepo, Shoot Ogawa, Ale Belotto & Guilia and Mark Clearview with special guest appearance by Judy Gold. Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”) serves as host (#801). Original airdate 10/15/2021 @ 8pm.
TV & VIDEOS

