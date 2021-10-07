CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bank of America Stadium to host Red Hot Chili Peppers in 2022

By Fox Wilmington
foxwilmington.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE – The Red Hot Chili Peppers are coming to Charlotte and Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Joined in Charlotte by special guests The Strokes and Thundercat, the concert is part of a 32-city global stadium tour that kicks off on Saturday, June 4th at Estadio La Cartuja in Seville, Spain with stops in London, Paris, Dublin, Los Angeles, Chicago, Charlotte, New York and many more before wrapping up in Arlington at Globe Life Field on September 18th. The tour is produced by Live Nation.

foxwilmington.com

Comments / 0

