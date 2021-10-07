CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hillsborough, NC

Hillsborough author shares gift of ‘When Women Ruled the World’

By Dale Edwards/News of Orange
newsoforange.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 1984, Maureen Quilligan came up with the title for her book, “When Women Ruled the World: Making the Renaissance in Europe.” More than 35 years later, the book is finished and ready for its official release. Writing books is nothing new to Quilligan, who was hired in 2000 to...

www.newsoforange.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TIME

The Overlapping Worlds of Author Amor Towles

Amor Towles had never actually been beneath the vaulted ceiling of an Adirondack lake house when he described the one in his 2011 debut, the best-selling Rules of Civility . He could only imagine the appeal of such an exalted communal space—“this great room where the family gathers”—until, while shopping for a second home with the money from that book, he found himself touring a property an hour and a half north of Manhattan. “I was like, This is it!” says Towles, throwing his arms toward a 30-ft. ceiling that, like the glistening lake outside, now belongs entirely to him. “It was this weird thing where I was kind of buying the living room that I had written about,” he says. “Which, in a Stephen King novel, would end badly.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
KATU.com

"Women, Food and Hormones" Author Sara Gottfried, MD

"Few things on earth are as misunderstood as women, food and hormones." That's the opening line of Doctor Sara Gottfried's latest book. The New York Times best-selling author of "Women, Food and Hormones" joined us to share more. For more information visit saragottfriedmd.com.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Connersville News-Examiner

Author shares peculiar pumpkin phenomenon

Lynette Eklund’s head has always been full of stories ranging from short stories to novels. Recently, she decided it was time to let some of them out. Eklund, a Hollywood creature effects artist and Walt Disney’s Legendary Imagineer, Terri Hardin, have teamed together on the illustrations for “Giggling Pumpkins,” a whimsical tale (written by Lynette Eklund) based on their many years of experience with pumpkin patches at Eklund’s family corn maze and pumpkin patch.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
radioresultsnetwork.com

Author Writes Book Highlighting Copper Country Women

Mary Doria Russell today discussed her book, “The Women of the Copper Country,” during a virtual news conference launching Michigan Humanities’ 2021-2022 Great Michigan Read. Russell discussed the research and storytelling that went into her account of how 25-year-old Annie Clements stood up for the miners and their families during the 1913 copper strikes.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hillsborough, NC
State
Connecticut State
thefocus.news

Marvin Winan is engaged but who is fiancée Deneen Carter?

News that Marvin Winan got engaged hit social media on 7 October 2021 and now everyone is curious about who his lucky fiancée is. Marvin Winans, pastor and member of gospel quartet The Winans, announced he had got engaged while speaking at his Detroit church, The Perfecting Church. Although he...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Sherrell Writes

Brian Laundrie Tracked on TikTok

Drone Picture of the home of Brian Laundrie's parents.Dennis A. Clark. The TikTok community has joined Dog the Bounty Hunter in the nationwide manhunt for Brian Laundrie. Laundrie is the fiancé of the recently slain Gabby Petito and is the prime suspect in her murder. Many TikTokers have made drone footage of Brian's family home go viral, with some claiming that he can be seen hiding in their flower bed located in the back yard.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ohmymag.co.uk

Queen Elizabeth will be dethroned from this British territory on 30 November

With only a few months to go until the Jubilee celebrations, the Queen of England is going to be dethroned. No, she’s not passing the crown over to the Prince of Wales just yet. She’s just stepping down from the throne in one British territory—Barbados. Independence. As Barbados has completed...
WORLD
Cosmopolitan

Meghan Markle just shared an update on "beautiful" baby Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tour of New York has been quite the whirlwind, with the couple making appearances at the likes of large-scale events, such as Global Citizen Live, to more intimate settings like a school in Harlem, where the Duchess of Sussex dropped in to read her best-selling book, The Bench.
WORLD
The Independent

Gordon Ramsay recalls cooking for Princess Diana: ‘She, by far, was one of the most gracious members of the royal family’

Gordon Ramsay has reflected on cooking for Princess Diana, calling it the “best meal” he ever made.During Monday’s episode (27 September) of Gordon, Gino and Fred Go Greek, chef Gino D’Acampo asked Ramsay what his favourite meal was to date, to which he replied: “Cooking for Lady Di once.”He called the princess “just beautiful” and compared her to his surroundings in Greece. “I mean, here’s renowned as the supermodel of the islets – Santorini – and she, by far, was one of the most gracious members of the royal family I’ve ever met,” he said.Ramsay cooked for Diana at...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Cosmopolitan

The sweet thing Meghan Markle does when Prince Harry walks into a room

Remember Meghan Markle's fortieth birthday video, starring Melissa McCarthy (and a cameo from Prince Harry attempting to juggle)? Of course you do! And now Melissa just spoke out on what filming it with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was really like – and shared a sweet insight into their relationship, saying that Meghan does the *most* adorable thing whenever Harry enters a room.
CELEBRITIES
talesbuzz.com

Will Victoria and Ashland get married?

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal the Italian wedding begins like every other ceremony — happy. However, Y&R fans know a happy wedding doesn’t make for good television. Once again, the hit CBS daytime drama spends another week focusing on whether Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Ashland (Richard Burgi) will...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Popculture

Royal Family Announces Arrival of Another Royal Baby

The British royal family just got a little bit larger thanks to the arrival of another royal baby! On Monday, Buckingham Palace announced that Princess Beatrice welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Beatrice gave birth on Saturday, Sept. 18 at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London, the royal family confirmed, with the little bundle of joy arriving "at 23.42" weighing 6 pounds and 2 ounces.
CELEBRITIES
blackchronicle.com

Missing Instagram Fitness Influencer Ca’Shawn ‘Cookie’ Sims Found in Hospital After Month-Long Search

Last week, BLACK ENTERPRISE reported that fitness influencer Ca’Shawn ‘Cookie’ Sims was missing. After a month-long search, the 30-year-old has been found. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) confirmed to PEOPLE that the search is over. NBC News reported that Ca’Shawn was found at a Los Angeles-area hospital on...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy