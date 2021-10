RUSHVILLE — The Rushville Public Library has been awarded a grant from the CIRCLe Fund to expand on an important community project. The CIRCLe Fund is a fund within the Rush County Community Foundation and was created as a place women could combine their resources to impact life in Rush County. According to the RCCF website, the CIRCLe Fund’s competitive grants are investments in the community that enable charitable and non-profit organizations to provide effective programs or projects that respond to the needs of people in Rush County.

