Virginia State

State police investigate discovery of human remains in Amherst

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Appomattox Field Office is investigating the discovery of human remains in the Town of Amherst. At approximately 4 p.m. Wednesday (Oct. 6, 2021), a survey crew discovered human remains in a wooded area within the 100 block of Loch Lane, police say. The remains were found at the top of a ravine approximately 40 yards from the nearest building.

