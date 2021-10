Skoda’s second new model in India will be the Slavia. Spy shots have captured the high-riding compact sedan out testing, and now we know where it’s heading. Today, the company published the first teaser of the new model, which borrows its name from the first bicycles built by the Skoda founders in the late 1800s. The new Slavia will be a significant upgrade for the nameplate, which is expected to debut sometime this winter.

